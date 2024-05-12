WATCH: Former Georgia star Kamari Lassiter has hilarious reaction to finding out Texans HC DeMeco Ryans played at Alabama

Kamari Lassiter is starting his NFL journey with the Houston Texans under head coach DeMeco Ryans. The cornerback was a star for the Georgia Bulldogs defense for three seasons, winning two national titles. On Saturday, he had a revelation of sorts about Ryans' alma mater.

During a press meet, Lassiter was asked about the similarities between Ryans and the Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The reporter also told him the Texans head coach went to the Bulldogs’ arch-rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The cornerback had a hilarious reaction to knowing that fact about his new boss.

“Coach went to Bama? I didn't know that,” Lassiter said amid laughter of those present at the press conference.

Ryans was a linebacker for the Crimson Tide and played in Tuscaloosa for four seasons from 2002 to 2005. The then-head coach, Mike Shula, used him as an outside linebacker after he spent his first season on special teams as a backup.

In his final season for Alabama, Ryans became SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year and won the Cotton Bowl Classic Defensive MVP as the Tide rolled over Texas Tech Red Raiders 13-10.

The Texans picked him in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft, where he won two Pro Bowl nominations. He became the Texans head coach in 2023 and led them to the playoffs in his first season in charge.

Lane Kiffin had adorable reaction to DeMeco Ryans’ moment with family after AFC playoff win

The Houston Texans won their first postseason game since 2019 when they beat the Cleveland Browns in the AFC wild-card game in January. After the big win, DeMeco Ryans celebrated with the players and his staff. But another moment unfolded when he included his three kids, sons MJ, Micah, and daughter Xia. The video went viral and drew a reaction from the Ole Miss Rebels head coach, Lane Kiffin.

“Love this,” Kiffin wrote while sharing the clip on X.

In the AFC divisional playoff game, the Texans fell to defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. But making the playoffs with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud was a story.

