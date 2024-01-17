Everyone loves an underdog story and that is what happened for the Houston Texans and DeMeco Ryans, who defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the 2023 AFC Wild Card game. Led by first-year coach Ryans, the Texans won their first postseason appearance since 2019.

Following the win, a heartwarming moment unfolded on the field as DeMeco Ryans celebrated not only with his players and team management but also with his three children, M.J., Micah, and daughter Xia.

The wholesome family scene was captured and shared on X by the NFL's official account, garnering attention across the sports community. Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, visibly touched by the display of familial joy, expressed his sentiment, stating:

"Love this!!!"

DeMeco Ryans, in his first year as head coach, guided the Texans to the AFC South championship for the first time since 2019.

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban didn't see eye to eye at Alabama

Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million, previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. For three seasons in a row, Kiffin helped Saban qualify for the College Football Playoffs and a national championship in 2015.

Despite their differences, the dynamic duo managed to coexist. However, the partnership took an unexpected turn a week before the 2017 CFP National Championship Game against Clemson.

The abrupt separation stemmed from concerns about Kiffin's commitment, with Saban questioning his focus on building a coaching staff at Florida Atlantic.

Tensions escalated due to Kiffin's late arrival at staff meetings and distractions caused by coaching staff interviews. Saban perceived that disruptions outweighed Kiffin's contributions, which led to them going separate ways.

