WATCH: Heisman Winner Travis Hunter goes out of his way to thank US Army Personnel in latest Vlog

2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter continues to make headlines, with his skills on the field and his genuine off-field character. Hunter lit up the 2024 season and remains one of the biggest stars in college football leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his latest vlog, Hunter made a special effort to thank US Army personnel and convey his respect for the military. The video captures a moment as the Colorado WR meets with members of the US Army and exchanges warm greetings.

"How are you guys doing, sir? How are you doing, good job. Good morning," Hunter said while shaking hands with several army personnel. [17:50]

These moments showed how grounded and grateful the player is, despite knowing full well that he is on his way to superstardom. It’s not just about touchdowns and tackles — his demeanor tells a lot about the impact he makes off the field.

Travis Hunter confirms fiancée Leanna Lenee is his business attorney

Colorado star Hunter shared an interesting detail about his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. During a video Q&A with his fans, Hunter revealed that Leanna plays an important role in his business life. Hunter was with former NFL TE Vernon Davis, who gave him advice about personal finance.

"To really learn, I hired a business attorney for a whole year. I paid him like 10 grand a month to give me all of the information I needed, seeing how he was structuring some of my deals, and that’s how I learned business as well," Davis said.

Hunter then revealed his business attorney, saying,

"I got my business attorney. She in the room right now… She be doing so much." [20:53]

Hunter and Leanna have been open about their relationship, often sharing moments from their lives on social media. However, their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch in January, with things seemingly back to normal since.

