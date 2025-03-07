"I'm the best WR" - Jimmy Horn Jr. snubs Travis Hunter while making bold statement ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL draft class has several excellent wide receiver prospects, with several expected to be Day 1 picks. Leading the pack are reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and former Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan.

While those two are touted to be the cream of the crop, former Colorado Buffaloes star Jimmy Horn Jr. believes he's the best receiving prospect in the draft. During Thursday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," the 22-year-old star confidently proclaimed that he is the best receiver.

"The best receiver on Colorado, even though we got great receivers, we got a Heisman Candidate, I am the best receiver." Jimmy Horn Jr. said. "It's just the confidence in myself, like, I know I'm really that on the field. So I'm the best receiver. Every receiver we had could have been a wide receiver wherever they went. So we got a great receiver room. But I feel on the best receiver."

Travis Hunter vs. Jimmy Horn Jr. stats

Despite Jimmy Horn Jr. confidently proclaiming he was the best wide receiver on the Colorado Buffaloes, few would agree with his assessment. In his final year in college, he played 11 games and caught 37 passes for 441 yards and one touchdown.

Travis Hunter finished his Heisman-winning season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and a Big 12 high, 15 touchdowns, while simultaneously playing nearly every snap on defense as a cornerback. Horn wasn't only not the best receiver on that Buffaloes roster, he wasn't even the second.

Fifth-year senior LaJohntay Wester had 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, while fellow fifth-year receiver Will Sheppard finished the season with 48 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns. However, both played two more games than Horn.

Even though the 22-year-old was far from being the best receiver on the Buffaloes roster, his confidence is commendable, and he could blossom into a star in the league.

For now, he'd likely have to settle for being a Day 3 pick in the draft, but he could justify his statement about being the best receiver on his team in his final year in college by outplaying Hunter, Wester, and Sheppard in the coming years.

