WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's staff conduct highly intense workout session for Alabama squad as Nick Saban's replacement wants no room for complacency

Alabama football's new coaching staff has been hard at work. Kalen DeBoer, who replaced Nick Saban, is pushing the team with highly intense workout sessions, leaving no room for complacency.

Recently, they announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard, to lead the offensive team. This follows the earlier additions of Chris Kapilovic and Bryan Ellis to the coaching staff.

Newly appointed wide receivers coach Shephard kicked off pre-season preparations for the 2024 spring season as the team began their offseason workouts.

“Adversity is a terrible thing to waste,” Shephard said to the team. “When you have the opportunity for adversity, you gotta take advantage of it.”

“Now that's the standard,” HC DeBoer told students. “It only goes up from there.”

Meanwhile, come Apr. 15, the transfer window opens, potentially reshaping the team within a brief 15-day window.

The first five games for the Alabama football schedule for the 2024 season will be:

Aug. 31 vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 7 vs. South Florida

Sept. 14 at Wisconsin

Sept. 28 vs. Georgia

Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt.

Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff on fire

Ex-Michigan QB Sheridan takes the reins as OC and quarterbacks coach. He has a three-year stint coaching tight ends under DeBoer at Indiana (2019) and Washington (2022-23).

While, former college receiver Shephard takes the triple threat as assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator, and wide receiver’s coach. Last season, his tutelage transformed Washington's receiving corps into arguably the nation's best, boasting two 1,000-yard seasons from Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk.

“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” DeBoer said. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football.”

Besides Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff, the Alabama athletics department has named Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Robert Gillespie as running backs coach, and Freddie Roach as defensive line coach.

