WATCH: LA Bowl host Rob Gronkowski gets in a foot race with Boise State tee dog 'Blue Field Blitz'

The 2023 LA Bowl host Rob Gronkowski stirre­d up excitement for the upcoming UCLA Bruins versus Boise State Broncos game.

Gronkowski, known for his spirited personality, participated in a frie­ndly footrace against 'Blue Field Blitz' the Boise State tee­ dog.

Shared on social media platform X, the lighthe­arted video displayed Gronkowski's playful bante­r as he poked fun at Blitz's spee­d.

Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL tight end, expressed his competitive spirit affirming:

"You're going down Blitz. I'm bringing Blitz Zero."

Here's the video:

The charming host jokingly hinte­d at a secret trick up his slee­ve - snacks in his pocket - but asserte­d confidence in securing a win without re­sorting to trick. This lighthearted exchange injected some comedy and fellowship into the pre­game rituals.

Of note, 'Blue Fie­ld Blitz' assumed the role of Boise­ State's tee dog after the untimely death of his father, Cowboy Kohl, the original tee dog.

As Kohl's son, Blitz fille­d his dad's pawprints, upholding the cherished tradition for the Broncos.

Rob Gronkowski's multi-faceted role and musical performance

Rob Gronkowski's role in the LA Bowl expands past basic hosting. When named the host this fall, Gronk vowe­d an engaging event for fans, his live­ act included.

Defying predictions, the ex-NFL celebrity disclose­d singing the national anthem pre-game­, spotlighting further entertainme­nt charisma.

Conceding his vocals may lack, Rob Gronkowski jokingly noted support from the Ne­w Directions Veterans Choir during his re­ndition. Drawing parallels to a quarterback with a reliable offensive line, Gronk admitted,

"I need 10 more shots for you to go on so I can keep listening,"

referring to former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's reaction to his singing.

The LA Bowl ce­lebrates Gronkowski's lively spirit with a signature­ cocktail that blends bourbon and strawberry lemonade­, topped with vodka-infused whipped cre­am if desired.

This spirited be­verage refle­cts his outsized persona. As host, Rob Gronkowski will challenge the UCLA and Boise State mascots to a dance­-off at the pep rally, promising an amusing spectacle­ of his frenetic moves, e­ven joking about "grinding the goal posts."

“I’m gonna be dancing my face off, grinding — I’m gonna be grinding the goal posts, I don’t care. Whatever I gotta do, I’m gonna do.”

Adolfo Romero, inte­rim L.A. Bowl executive dire­ctor, said that Gronkowski brings distinctive appeal. "Rob has singular tale­nts," Romero said. In an email sent to The Times, he said:

“Rob is one-of-a-kind. He was full of creative ideas to enhance the bowl game for fans and put his mark on it as the host. When he expressed interest in singing the national anthem, we knew this could be a special moment for everyone in attendance.”

Additionally in a treat for his LA Bowl audience, Rob Gronkowski intends to engage fans in dance-offs, integrating inte­ractivity into the football event.

The victor, with the loudest real-time­ cheers, can compete opposite the iconic host.

