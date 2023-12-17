WATCH: LA Bowl host Rob Gronkowski gets in a foot race with Boise State tee dog 'Blue Field Blitz'

The 2023 LA Bowl host Rob Gronkowski stirred up excitement for the upcoming UCLA Bruins versus Boise State Broncos game.
Gronkowski, known for his spirited personality, participated in a friendly footrace against 'Blue Field Blitz' the Boise State tee dog.
Shared on social media platform X, the lighthearted video displayed Gronkowski's playful banter as he poked fun at Blitz's speed.
Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL tight end, expressed his competitive spirit affirming:
"You're going down Blitz. I'm bringing Blitz Zero."
Here's the video:
The charming host jokingly hinted at a secret trick up his sleeve - snacks in his pocket - but asserted confidence in securing a win without resorting to trick. This lighthearted exchange injected some comedy and fellowship into the pregame rituals.
Of note, 'Blue Field Blitz' assumed the role of Boise State's tee dog after the untimely death of his father, Cowboy Kohl, the original tee dog.
As Kohl's son, Blitz filled his dad's pawprints, upholding the cherished tradition for the Broncos.
Rob Gronkowski's multi-faceted role and musical performance
Rob Gronkowski's role in the LA Bowl expands past basic hosting. When named the host this fall, Gronk vowed an engaging event for fans, his live act included.
Defying predictions, the ex-NFL celebrity disclosed singing the national anthem pre-game, spotlighting further entertainment charisma.
Conceding his vocals may lack, Rob Gronkowski jokingly noted support from the New Directions Veterans Choir during his rendition. Drawing parallels to a quarterback with a reliable offensive line, Gronk admitted,
"I need 10 more shots for you to go on so I can keep listening,"
referring to former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's reaction to his singing.
The LA Bowl celebrates Gronkowski's lively spirit with a signature cocktail that blends bourbon and strawberry lemonade, topped with vodka-infused whipped cream if desired.
This spirited beverage reflects his outsized persona. As host, Rob Gronkowski will challenge the UCLA and Boise State mascots to a dance-off at the pep rally, promising an amusing spectacle of his frenetic moves, even joking about "grinding the goal posts."
“I’m gonna be dancing my face off, grinding — I’m gonna be grinding the goal posts, I don’t care. Whatever I gotta do, I’m gonna do.”
Adolfo Romero, interim L.A. Bowl executive director, said that Gronkowski brings distinctive appeal. "Rob has singular talents," Romero said. In an email sent to The Times, he said:
“Rob is one-of-a-kind. He was full of creative ideas to enhance the bowl game for fans and put his mark on it as the host. When he expressed interest in singing the national anthem, we knew this could be a special moment for everyone in attendance.”
Additionally in a treat for his LA Bowl audience, Rob Gronkowski intends to engage fans in dance-offs, integrating interactivity into the football event.
The victor, with the loudest real-time cheers, can compete opposite the iconic host.
Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season