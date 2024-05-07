WATCH: Lions' Terrion Arnold announces special country song with Alabama's $1.6M NIL-valued Jalen Milroe and singer Walker Hayes

Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold disclosed on "The Next Round" that he and Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe are collaborating on a song titled "LANK" with country artist Walker Hayes. LANK stands for "Let All Naysayers Know." Arnold, now a Detroit Lions first-round pick, shared the insider information, revealing the connection to Hayes through Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen.

“Since you guys are my guys, I’m going to share some insider information that no one knows about," Terrion Arnold said. “Walker Hayes, country singer, we got a LANK song coming out.”

No release date has been announced for the song, but anticipation is high.

The phrase "LANK" originated from Nick Saban during a team meeting, gaining traction as Arnold and Jalen Milroe, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.6 million, adopted it as their team motto. Alabama ultimately exceeded expectations, winning the SEC championship game but falling short in the College Football Playoff against Michigan.

Arnold emphasized the personal nature of the team's response to criticism. For Alabama, LANK became synonymous with playing to the Crimson Tide standard, as preached by coach Saban and delivering on their potential despite external doubts.

“Kind of like everybody disrespecting us and everybody doubting us,” Arnold said of the phrase. “Kind of like with us addressing all the disrespect and really taking it personal like we really take that personal. So this is the part when you go out there. Like coach Saban says, you play to the standard. You LANK ‘em.”

LANK transcended into a cultural phenomenon, with branded merchandise sold through Athlete's Thread. The Rose Bowl witnessed a LANK pop-up store, and former Alabama NFL players received LANK-branded gear.

Details regarding the collaboration with Walker Hayes remain unclear, though the country singer's affinity for Alabama football is well-documented. Hayes, known for hits like "Fancy Like," hails from Mobile, Alabama, and has previously referenced Nick Saban in his songs. His love for college football, evident in releases like "Y’all Life," resonates with his Alabama roots.

In 2022, Walker Hayes discussed the release of "Y’all Life," reminiscing about Friday nights at St. Paul’s in Mobile, reflecting the joy and nostalgia of college football season.

Embracing LANK: Jalen Milroe's triumphs and tribulations with the Crimson Tide

In 2023, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team rallied around a powerful acronym: "LANK." Defined as "Let A Naysayer Know," it encapsulated the team's collective response to doubt and disrespect.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe elucidated the significance of LANK, highlighting its role as a unifying force.

“Let A Naysayer Know. I think it was something we built throughout the offseason,” Milroe said in September. “We came as one unit to try of think of something, a motto, that’ll push our team. There’s a lot of doubt that took place throughout the offseason and a lot of things took place. That was one thing.”

On the field, Jalen Milroe's performance spoke volumes. In the 2023 season, he amassed impressive statistics, including 23 passing touchdowns, 2,718 passing yards, six interceptions and an additional 12 rushing touchdowns. His pivotal role in securing the SEC Championship MVP title further solidified his status as a leader for the Crimson Tide.

Despite the successes, Alabama faced disappointment in the 2024 Rose Bowl, falling to Michigan in overtime. Jalen Milroe's valiant efforts, totaling 116 passing yards and 63 rushing yards, were not enough to secure victory.

