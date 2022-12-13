Walker Hayes Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American country pop-singer and songwriter Walker Hayes has made the announcement for his 2023 tour. Walker Hayes will kick off the Duck Buck Tour on April 13 in Rosemont, Illinois at the Rosemont Theatre, and will conclude the trek on August 5 at Sterling Heights in Michigan. The artist will be backed by various country musicians, including Ingrid Andress, Chris Lane, Breland, Ray Fulcher, and Nicolle Galyon.

In a statement, Walker Hayes said:

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

Presale tickets for the Walker Hayes tour will be available for members of Hayes’ fan club and Citi card members from December 13. The Live Nation presale can be availed from December 15 at 10 AM PT using the code CHEER. Separate presales will also be hosted by artists including Ingrid Andress, Ray Fulcher, and BRELAND. The general onsale for the tickets will be available from December 16 at 10 AM PT via Ticketmaster.

Walker Hayes 2023 tour dates

April 13 – Rosemont, IL at Rosemont Theatre *

April 14 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center *

April 20 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center *

April 21 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP *

April 22 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center *

April 27 – University Park, PA at Bryce Jordan Center #

April 29 – Wilmington, NC at Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

May 04 – Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena +

May 05 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

June 02 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

June 03 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion #

June 09 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place Amphitheater #

June 10 – Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheater *

June 17 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

June 22 – Camdenton, MO at Ozarks Amphitheatre #

June 23 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater #

June 24 – Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater #

July 28 – Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater *

July 29 – Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

August 03 – St. Louis, MO at Saint Louis Music Park *

August 04 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

August 05 – Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

+ = with Chris Lane + Nicolle Galyon

* = with Ingrid Andress & BRELAND

# = with Ingrid Andress & Ray Fulcher

More about Hayes’ recent album

Walker Hayes' most recent work includes his third studio album, titled Country Stuff the Album, which was released earlier in January via Monument Records Nashville.

The album was previewed by its lead single titled Fancy Like, which peaked atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. The song also won Billboard Magazines Top Country Song and also bagged a Grammy nomination in the Best Country Song category. The album also featured songs including U Gurl and AA.

