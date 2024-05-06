LSU Tigers' Haleigh Bryant bags MVP award at the annual banquet for the second time after leading the team to their first-ever NCAA Championship title

LSU Tigers gymnastics sensation Haleigh Bryant bagged the MVP award for the second time at the annual banquet held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Bryant played a crucial role in Louisiana State University’s first-ever NCAA Championship title triumph as they won the finals securing a total of 198.2250. The Tigers finished above the University of California (197.850), University of Utah (197.800), and University of Florida (197.4375).

LSU Gymnastics recently posted about Bryant winning the MVP award at their annual banquet on their X (formerly Twitter), captioning it:

“Kickin’ off this year’s award winners with our MVP. To no one’s surprise, this one goes to HB for the second year in a row ��”

Bryant responded to this tweet, stating:

“I love the tigers”

In the finals of the NCAA Championship 2024, Haleigh Bryant was the top-scorer in the all-around as she achieved 39.7125. This was the best all-around score of the night along with California’s eMjae Frazier.

Before this, she became the NCAA individual all-around champion in the semifinals with a score of 39.7125, defeating Oregon State’s Jade Carey and Florida Gators’ Leanne Wong. The duo scored 39.700 each.

After contributing to her team’s first title victory in the program in school history, the 22-year-old star gymnast took to her Instagram to share her emotions, stating:

“Forever a National Champion💜🏆LSU I LOVE YOU. This will be a year I remember for the rest of my life, SEC AA Champ, SEC Champs, AAI award winner, NCAA AA Champ, and now National Champions !”

She mentioned how this was a dream come true moment for her, adding:

“Truly blessed to have had the opportunity to do life with the most amazing group of people these last 4 years! There seriously is nothing better than representing these 3 letters!! Dreams do come true��”

Haleigh Bryant to make a return for fifth year with LSU Tigers

Haleigh Bryant of LSU competes on the floor during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Haleigh Bryant will return to compete for the LSU Tigers for her fifth year in 2025. Bryant responded to questions from her followers about whether she would be back for the 2025 year through a unique video where she narrated her decision, stating:

"The answer to the question you all have been waiting for, I am back for year 5."

The 2023-2024 season also saw Bryant capture the SEC Gymnast of the Year title, win the AAI Award, and become a finalist for the Honda Award. Some of the gymnast’s other top achievements include winning the Nastia Liukin Cup all-around title twice in the senior category in 2018 and 2020.