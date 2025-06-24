WATCH: Manny Diaz's 2025 QB sweats it out during intense workout with Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward's coach in latest clip

Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils will have a new and exciting quarterback for the 2025 college football season. The program is welcoming former Tulane Green Wave star Darian Mensah to the fold. Mensah is coming off an impressive campaign that saw him lead the Green Wave to a 9-4 record.

Ad

Mensah is gearing up for his first season with the Blue Devils by putting in work with Darrell Colbert Jr.

Mensah launched balls to a group of pass catchers, including New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith. The new Blue Devils quarterback looked poised in the pocket as he easily found his targets. On3's Pete Nakos shared the video on X on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Colbert is one of the most respected quarterback coaches in college football circles. He has worked with former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward. Both players are now in the NFL, having heard their names in the 2025 draft.

Mensah got solid reps with the famed QB coach and tossed some passes to Smith. The WR thrived at the collegiate level, winning two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs before hearing his name in the 2025 draft.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils?

Manny Diaz will have a battle-tested shot caller in Darian Mensah, likely leading the charge in the 2025 season. The defensive guru is entering his second season with the Blue Devils, having spent the first three years of his coaching career with the Miami Hurricanes.

Diaz led the Blue Devils to a 9-3 record in the 2024 regular season. This ensured the program secured bowl game eligibility in its first season under Diaz. Unfortunately for Diaz and his troops, they lost the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Blue Devils will aim to improve on last year's record and make a genuine push for the expanded college football playoffs. Their season will begin with a game against the Elon Phoenix. It's a game that the Blue Devils should win on paper, and a solid chance for them to start the campaign on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More