WATCH: Miami's Cam Ward drops subtle hint about his preferred landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

Miami's Cam Ward is considered by many to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. He flashes a strong arm and will carry impressive college records with him to the professional ranks. While it’s not the deepest quarterback class, Ward is an intriguing talent who could very well go first overall.

Cleveland might hope he doesn’t. The Browns are in quarterback purgatory with the failed Deshaun Watson experiment. They didn’t re-sign Jameis Winston and replaced him with former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Coach Kevin Stefanski could roll with Pickett as the team’s starter, but if Ward is available, it seems he’d be thrilled to take over in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World.

Cam Ward spent time with Browns tight end David Njoku on Wednesday, with Njoku sharing a video on social media.

"There go that man right there, huh?" Njoku said.

"Cleveland," Ward responded, repeating the city’s name as he approached the tight end.

Ward has previously expressed interest in playing in Cleveland, even citing the team’s uniforms as part of the appeal. His throwing power would be an asset for the Browns, who play in a city with less-than-ideal weather conditions for much of the season.

Late ESPN mock has Cam Ward going to Tennessee

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft Tuesday, after the dust from free agency settled. In that scenario, he doesn’t see Cam Ward falling into the Browns’ laps at No. 2, instead projecting Ward to be drafted one pick earlier by the Tennessee Titans.

"We're still not 100 percent sure what the Titans will do," Kiper wrote. "They could try to trade this pick to a QB-needy team such as the Giants. Tennessee could opt for one of the top two prospects in the class in Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter."

"Both players would fill holes on the roster. But it sure seems the stars are starting to align for Tennessee to draft its next franchise QB."

Kiper also pointed out that Will Levis is still under contract but ranked last in the league in QBR last season (27.8). Tennessee didn’t make any major moves at the position in free agency either, swapping out Mason Rudolph for Brandon Allen, who is almost certainly slated to be a backup.

"Ward's ability to improvise under center, throw lasers to his receivers and pick up the occasional first down with his legs would be welcome in Nashville," Kiper said. "He led the FBS in touchdown passes in 2024 with 39."

With Cam Ward off the board at No. 1 in Kiper’s projection, Cleveland selected Carter, pairing him with the recently extended Myles Garrett.

