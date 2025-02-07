"Lamar (Jackson) be wearing that": Cam Ward shares why he is excited to go to Cleveland despite the freezing weather

Cam Ward is prepared to be taken by Cleveland with the No. 2 pick in April's NFL Draft. Not for any obvious reasons, though, like, to be the quarterback that finally molds the Browns into perennial title contenders. Ward is looking forward to such a destination for a much simpler reason.

He thinks the equipment that comes with playing in the cold weather of the AFC North looks cool. Ward talked about it on a video posted on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"It's cool, I was in Pullman," Ward said as he stretched out inside SMU's football facility (1:34). "What I am excited for is that hand warmer, that they've got in the jersey. That was clean. Lamar (Jackson) be wearing that like every week."

Where could Cam Ward end up in the NFL Draft?

ESPN's Matt Miller sees the New York Giants scooping up Ward with the No. 3 pick in the draft after Tennessee takes Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Cleveland takes Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

"The Giants are in quarterback-or-bust mode, as they passed on Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix for wide receiver Malik Nabers in 2024 then cut Daniel Jones," Miller wrote in a mock draft posted Monday. "While Nabers was fantastic, he needs a reliable point guard under center.

"Ward has a big-time arm, excels at finding passing windows and can create with his feet. ... The Giants — who were 28th in QBR this season at 44.9 — need a quarterback who can move in the pocket and has the arm talent to maximize Nabers' special skills. Ward is that quarterback and can help turn things around for this offense."

Miller also has Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward's workout partner in the video posted, going to the Las Vegas Raiders, at No. 6.

Another ESPN draft analyst, Jordan Reid, believes Ward will go higher than No. 3. He has the now-former Miami standout landing in Nashville with the Titans, according to a mock draft posted last month.

"The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Ward is currently my top QB prospect, and I think the Titans ... would select him here (at No. 1)," Reid wrote.

"His combination of arm power, creativity, and a shortstop-like throwing motion make him an electric playmaker. He can also beat you deep, as his 29 competions on passes of 20-plus air yards were the seventh most nationally."

Reid has Sanders, not Cam Ward, winding up in Cleveland with the moribund Browns, who might lose their franchsie cornerstone, Myles Garrett, if he refuses to go back on his trade request.

One thing is for sure: Cam Ward and Sanders are viewed as the top triggermen in the draft and won't have to wait long to hear their names called.

