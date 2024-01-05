WATCH: Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter shares special love-filled video with Washington QB

Michael Penix Jr. is preparing for the game of his life after an incredible season with the Washington Huskies. The star quarterback narrowly missed out on the Heisman trophy this season, but a potentially bigger prize could be waiting for him.

He will lead the Huskies in the national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines on Monday. That game is still a few days away, and in the build-up, the quarterback chose to spend some downtime with his lady love, Olivia Carter. Carter took to Instagram to share a special video with Penix Jr.

Carter stood by the Heisman runner-up throughout the season, hyping up the QB and keeping his morale high. She shared an Instagram post just before the Sugar Bowl clash, backing the Huskies and her boyfriend against the Texas Longhorns.

After Penix Jr. led his team to a big win in the College football playoffs semi-final, she shared a video of the quarterback quipping, ‘We got one more to go’ on being asked if the game against the Longhorns was the best he had ever played as a Husky.

That game might just be the one against the Wolverines on Monday. At least Olivia Carter thinks so! Will her boyfriend be able to lead the Huskies to glory against the No.1 ranked team in the country? It is a tall ask, but Penix Jr. is definitely up for it.

How have the Huskies historically fared against Michigan?

Though Michigan and Washington play in different conferences and do not have an annual showdown, they have played each other 13 times. The Wolverines have an edge in the all-time series, having won eight of those games, while the Huskies have come out on top five times.

The last time both these teams faced each other was in Week 2 of the 2021 season, where the Wolverines won 31-10 in Ann Arbor. However, neither Michael Penix Jr. nor JJ McCarthy were part of that game.

McCarthy’s Wolverines are favorites to win the title by 4.5 points, but the Washington QB will not go down that easily. All in all, it promises to be a cracker, worthy of a game deciding the national champion for the 2023 season.

