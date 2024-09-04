WATCH: Michigan coach Sherrone Moore can't live without three big things in his life

With Sherrone Moore as the new coach, the No. 10-ranked Michigan claimed a 30-10 victory over Fresno State in Ann Arbor on Saturday. After losing former coach Jim Harbaugh and several key players to the NFL, Moore has stepped up with his passionate coaching style.

In a CBS Sports interview posted on Tuesday, Moore shared three essentials he can't live without.

“Three things I can't go a day without are good sleep, the weight room, and being around my team,” Moore said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Before becoming a football coach, Moore had some interesting jobs. He mowed lawns, worked as a babysitter and even refereed youth basketball and football games. Reflecting on his time as a ref, Moore said that dealing with frustrated parents was often more nerve-wracking than the game itself.

Looking ahead, Michigan (1-0) will host the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns (1-0) next week at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup.

Also Read: “Really just the music”: Michigan player reveals key difference between Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh’s coaching style

Sherrone Moore holds respect for Steve Sarkisian before the game against Texas

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media - Source: Imagn

After a mixed performance in their season opener, a 30-10 win over Fresno State, the Wolverines are focusing on improving their offensive line to be ready for the next big test against Texas. Coach Steve Sarkisian is bringing his No. 3-ranked Longhorns to the Big House, with a game that could have national championship implications.

Sherrone Moore said he holds a lot of respect for Sarkisian and his work at Texas.

"Coach Sark has done a great job with the Texas program," Moore said. "We are super excited to have a team like Texas come to town. It's going to be a great atmosphere in The Big House."

Moore also acknowledged the challenge posed by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns offense.

"Their entire offense presents a challenge," Moore said. "Their skill players are fast, everyone's fast. The O-Line is as good as you will find. We are up for the challenge."

The Wolverines, currently riding college football's longest winning streak at 15 games, have some fresh faces in their lineup this season. Senior quarterback Davis Warren got the nod to start over junior Alex Orji in Week 1 and is expected to start against the Longhorns this week.

Also Read: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore reveals plans for QB Alex Orji after starting Davis Warren in Week 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback