WATCH: Michigan punter Dominic Zvada shows impressive strength making 65-plus-yard field goals during offseason workout

The Michigan Wolverines' latest acquisition, punter Dominic Zvada, is already displaying his incredible strength in offseason workouts. The former Arkansas State Red Wolves standout was seen practicing with ex-UM player Adam Botkin, impressively making 65-plus-yard field goals.

In a YouTube short clip, Zvada and Botkin discuss the basics of kicking techniques. Botkin introduces Zvada, saying:

"Today we've got the kicker from the University of Michigan, and we're about to see how far he gets."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zvada, recalling his familiarity with the field, says:

“It's funny, I've played on this field before.”

During their practice, they discussed the best techniques for holding the ball before a kick, stressing the importance of positioning to maximize the sweet spot. One of Zvada's field goals impressively went over 65 yards.

Trending

"That one went over the fence!" Zvada exclaims, surprised at his own power.

Expand Tweet

Zvada announced his commitment to the Michigan football team on April 27 via X. With two seasons at Arkansas State, he brings valuable experience and two remaining years of eligibility to the Wolverines.

Expand Tweet

The Arizona native didn't have the luxury of several Division I offers out of high school but has developed into a top-tier kicker in the past two years. He's ready to contribute to Michigan's quest to defend the national championship in the 2024 season.

Also read: Fans amazed over UFL kicker Jake Bates booted 62-yard field goal: "He'll definitely be kicking in the NFL"

Michigan Wolverines have a gem in Dominic Zvada

The Wolverines have found a talented kicker in Dominic Zvada with the aim to solidify their special teams unit. The Wolverines faced some kicking difficulties during their 2024 spring game, prompting the need for a reliable kicker.

Zvada, formerly of Arkansas State, confirmed his commitment to Michigan, a week later. He joins a unit that recently lost its kicking leader, James Turner, to the NFL Draft.

Zvada was on the Lou Groza Award Watch List after an amazing freshman season, where he missed only one field goal attempt. Last season, he had a 77% success rate, making 17-of-22 field goals, and was twice named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

He also posted a perfect 41-for-41 record on PATs. During his freshman days, the 21-year-old scored a 56-yard field goal, one of the nation's longest successful attempts in 2022.

Also read: Graham Nicholson stats: Exploring new Alabama kicker & Lou Groza award winner's collegiate career