UFL Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates is attracting attention from NFL fans after scoring a 62-yard field goal against the Birmingham Stallions. It was his second huge field goal after the previous week's attempt when he scored a 64-yarder.

Statistics showed that this is the second time in professional football history that someone has hit two field goals of more than 60 yards in consecutive games, with Brett Maher doing it in the NFL in 2019. His longest kick is just two yards short of Justin Tucker's 66-yard record for the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their reactions. Here is a selection of some of them below.

While fans above were sure he would be in the NFL, others were asking particular teams to lure Jake Bates to solve their kicking woes. In the conversation were the Packers and the Bills, two teams who were eliminated in the playoffs last season because of kicking misses. Here are some of those reactions.

"Cut bass and sign this dude please @BuffaloBills"

"Anders Carlson has 3 business days to respond."

Others chose to focus on the kick itself and not whether Jake Bates will get a chance in the NFL. They were not only amazed at the length of the kick but the fact that it seemed to clear the posts easily. Many pointed out that it was not one that hit the crossbar and went in; rather it hit the back net. Here are some of those responses.

"And it hit the back net ?!?"

"The fact it hit the nets is crazy"

"Hit the net from 64 too"

Jake Bates may follow in the footsteps of Brandon Aubrey

The UFL and its predecessor leagues like the USFL and XFL have not really created a steady stream of players for the NFL in core positions. But special teams might be a different matter.

Brandon Aubrey came from the Birmingham Stallions to the Dallas Cowboys and made it to the Pro Bowl in 2023. He holds the record for the most field goals to start an NFL career and became the first player to score two goals from 59 yards or more in the same game.

It shows that the skills in UFL can translate into the NFL and that should ease the path for Jake Bates. It is also no accident that he is so good given the new rules only allow a touchback in this league when it travels more than 80 yards, something that makes him an important player during kickoffs.

And it is because of such rules that one might see an influx of special-teamers from the UFL to the NFL and not just Jake Bates. The new NFL kickoff rules also mirror those trialed in the XFL last year and encourage return. Given that it had become a lost art in previous NFL seasons, there might be value there for NFL teams.

While college remains the premier destination for NFL scouts, special team coaches might want to spend some time at the UFL sidelines.