It was not too long ago that Quinn Ewers was being discussed as a genuine top-tier quarterback who could be taken in the top rounds. He had NIL deals, had moved from Ohio State to Texas, was on the cover of video games, and everything seemed to be going right for him.

Ad

But his star waned coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, and there was a moment on the third day when it looked like he might not be drafted at all. It took all the way until the 231st pick for the Dolphins to take a chance on him. Nowhere near the top quarterbacks, he was, in fact, the last signal-caller drafted this year.

However, one person who has not lost faith in Quinn Ewers is his girlfriend, Madelyne. She posted a message on her Instagram stories, writing,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MIAMI BABY!!... TIME TO PROVE EM ALL WRONG"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was accompanied by a couple of heart emojis in the middle and an applause emoji at the end.

Screenshot of Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne's Instagram Story @madelynebarnes

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne honors her promise after QB drafted by Dolphins

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne's supportive post for him follows on from her previous promise, where she said that she will always support him no matter which team he plays for. Back when the Texas quarterback had just declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, she had posted a story that read,

Ad

“So proud. Can’t wait to see what the future holds, I’ll always be your biggest supporter! No matter what team.”

The rookie will not have it easy, however. Tua Tagovailoa is firmly entrenched as the starter in Miami. While he has had his issues with injury, there are no indications that he is contemplating cutting his career short. The Dolphins' starter is just 27 years old, which is not much for a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

Therefore, if he has to supplant Tua, Ewers will need to do something spectacular in training camp or preseason, or wait for an opportunity in the regular season and play so well that it makes him undroppable. These are not impossible scenarios, but they remain improbable.

His immediate challenge will be to battle Zach Wilson, a former first-round pick by the Jets, and establish himself as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. If he is able to do so, then Quinn Ewers can set his sights on the starting position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.