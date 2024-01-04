WATCH: Michigan Sky Media capturing breathtaking view of stealth bomber flyover at Rose Bowl is no less than a broadcasting marvel

The Michigan Wolverines had an impressive 27-20 victory in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide. While the game itself was something to remember, the beautiful views of the Rose Bowl was breathtaking in itself.

Michigan Sky Media captured the Rose Bowl flyover by the B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover. The breathtaking overview of the stealth bomber flying over the Rose Bowl was captured as we saw the TikTok video of how the media crew was able to get the unbelievable shot.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

While the game is going to go down as a classic, it's going to be difficult to find a more beautiful shot of the Rose Bowl than that aerial view of the stadium filled to capacity.

Can the Michigan Wolverines win the 2024 National Championship over the Washington Huskies?

The Michigan Wolverines have shown that they are the most complete team in college football, and their domination against some of the top programs in the sport proves just that.

However, they have not faced an offensive juggernaut like the Washington Huskies, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. being one of the most impactful players in college football.

The Wolverines have a distinct advantage on the sidelines, with Jim Harbaugh calling the shots compared to Kalen DeBoer for the Huskies. Michigan also has the most dominant defense in college football and should be able to slow down the Huskies offense.

The Wolverines are doing pretty well offensively as well. Junior quarterback JJ McCarthy played an excellent game in the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide, finishing with 17-of-27 for 221 yards with three touchdown passes.

It proves that he can do well against a solid defense, something the Washington Huskies don't have, as their secondary has shown the ability to get through.

The Wolverines have arguably the best running back in the country in senior Blake Corum. He has shown to be a force on the ground with 25 rushing touchdowns. Add the best statistical defense in the nation to the equation, it's going to be difficult to imagine the Wolverines losing this game.

