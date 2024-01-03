WATCH: 7X Super Bowl champ Tom Brady goes shirtless to celebrate Michigan's Rose Bowl win against Alabama

Tom Brady was locked into the Rose Bowl between the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines and the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brady, being an alumnus of the University of Michigan was definitely ecstatic as the Wolverines got the stop in overtime on fourth and goal on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to clinch a spot in the 2024 National Championship Game.

One thing that we saw was a shirtless Tom Brady basking in the glory of the overtime win in the College Football Playoff semifinals as he posted his excitement on his social media for the world.

Tom Brady is considered to be the greatest of all time in the National Football League with seven Super Bowl wins. However, he did not dominate the college football world as you'd expect out of a player of his magnitude. However, it will be interesting to see if he puts on a shirt on Monday night and watches the 2024 National Championship inside of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Michigan Wolverines last won national championship with Tom Brady in 1997

The last time the Michigan Wolverines were crowned the national champions was in 1997 as Tom Brady was one of the many NFL stars on that program. However, they have a matchup against the second-seeded Washington Huskies and this should be an exhilarating game.

The Michigan Wolverines have the advantage as they have the best defensive program in all of college football, allowing just 9.5 points per game. With Michael Penix Jr. showcasing his ability to throw the football, it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines secondary keeps up with guys like wide receiver Rome Odunze.

On the offense, the Huskies struggle against the pass so expect Jim Harbaugh to call more passing plays. This will also open up some running lanes for Blake Corum to dominate. There is a reason why the Michigan Wolverines are favorites to win the 2024 National Championship Game and make Brady's 1997 title no longer the most recent championship in the program's history.

