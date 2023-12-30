The ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers picked up a 14-3 win in the Cotton Bowl against the seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and a big reason was the ability of sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III. He was able to close the game with 5:20 remaining in the fourth quarter with a six-yard touchdown reception to put the Tigers up two scores. However, the talk of the town has been about his celebration resembling a certain "King".

Luther Burden III hit the signature LeBron James gesture after scoring the touchdown and really made things interesting in the game. He finished the game pretty quietly as he recorded three receptions for 15 yards (5.0 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

Is Luther Burden III the best wide receiver in college football?

Luther Burden III has shown the ability to dominate and be the best option in a strong offensive program. He finishes the season with 83 catches for 1,197 yards (14.4 yards per reception) and eight touchdown catches so he has been a top wide receiver in the country.

He ended the regular season 10th in the sport with receiving yards and a few players ahead of him are going to be entering the 2024 NFL draft. He still has another season before he can be eligible for the draft himself and he should continue to see his role get bigger in this Missouri Tigers offense.

Do not look at the three receptions and limited role he had in the Cotton Bowl as a way to discredit his abilities. Burden will find himself in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy at points throughout the 2024 college football season.

Missouri Tigers thrash Ryan Day's Ohio State by a huge margin

When looking at the scoreboard and seeing the game as 14-3, things may look close but this game was not close at all. Ohio State was held to 203 total yards and was only able to record 12 total first downs while having 26:07 time of possession throughout the Cotton Bowl.

This game did not have Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr for the Buckeyes, to name a few players but this was not a close game in any sense of the word. Ryan Day looked outmanned throughout the game after being one of the top offenses in college football throughout the season.

