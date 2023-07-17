5 burning questions for Missouri ahead of SEC Media Days: Offensive line, starting QB and more

The Missouri Tigers are among the handful of teams taking the podium at the 2023 SEC Media Days today. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive lineman Javon Foster and defensive lineman Darius Robinson are all scheduled to speak to the media.

Here are some of the pressing questions that the Tigers will have to answer heading into the 2023 season:

#5 Can the offensive line hold up this season?

The Tigers' offensive line is interesting as they have two new faces in center Cam'Ron Johnson and right tackle Marcellus Johnson transferring to the program. It will be a good question as the offensive line is full of upperclassmen, as the only projected starter not to be a redshirt senior or higher is right guard Armand Membou.

Can Missouri hold up with four seniors and 40 percent of the offensive line being new?

#4 Have we seen the best of the defense?

This defense went from being dreadful in 2021 to solid in 2022. A big reason was the hiring of safeties coach and defensive coordinator Blake Baker. He took over in the DC role after Steve Wilks left the program to join the Carolina Panthers. However, could Missouri's defense continue to improve, or was 2022 the peak of what they can do?

The Tigers were a top-35 defense, last seen with 25 points per game and less than 340 total yards per game allowed. It will be interesting if they can reach another level.

#3 What would constitute a successful season?

This team will likely not be competing for the SEC Championship this season. The conference has a lot of competition, and the Missouri Tigers were 6-7 (3-5) a year ago.

What would the team consider a successful season? Is it a certain win total or just moving in the right direction?

#2 Who is going to start at defensive end?

The Tigers have a lot of inexperienced players at the defensive end position. Only Joe Moore has played meaningful Power 5 snaps with Arizona State.

This is an important position to strengthen the defense as a whole. However, Missouri will depend on the experienced secondary to give the edge rusher time to get to the quarterback.

#1 question for Missouri: Who will be the starting quarterback?

There were injuries for the spring football game as last year's starting quarterback Brady Cook (torn labrum) and redshirt freshman Sam Horn (forearm) are recovering.

Only the team knows how the quarterback depth chart looks heading into the season. This will be a great way to understand the outlook for the year but expect a non-answer here from the Tigers.

