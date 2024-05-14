WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban declares herself a “tough kid” via latest video on IG

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to declare herself a ‘tough kid’. She shared a clip of herself taking a stroll on the beach in a black dress wearing a matching baseball cap.

Kristen set up the camera before walking into the ocean with a Taylor Swift song playing in the background.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen regularly shares snippets of her life with the fans through her social media. She had taken a little break from it all after getting caught in controversy and deactivated her account for a few days. Now that she is back, the mother of two kids has picked up the groove from where she left it off.

Here is the clip shared by Kristen Saban.

“Tough kid,” she wrote in the caption.

Kristen was in Jupiter, Florida, and that is where she shot the little clip. She channeled her in Swiftie by choosing Taylor Swift’s song ‘I can do it with a broken heart’ from her recently released album ‘The Tortured Poets Department'.

Kristen Saban had gone off social media for a bit after a controversy erupted with country singer James Taylor, involving an alleged affair and blackmail allegations. Her first appearance after the controversy was at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club. She had an interaction with the new Alabama head coach, Kalen DeBoer, who was there to participate in the tournament with her dad, Nick Saban.

Kristen Saban ‘unbothered’ in a colorful gown

Kristen Saban rocked a colorful gown in Jupiter, Florida and declared herself ‘unbothered’. The Instagram post was a part of a commercial partnership between her and Sydney-based clothing brand, Zimmermann. The flowy gown had a colorful design that caught the eye of anybody who looked at it.

“Permanently unbothered,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The social media post also included a clip that showcased Nick Saban's daughter’s modeling skills. She walked like a fashion model towards the camera, showing off the gown to the fans on social media.

Kristen is known for her fashion sense throughout the college football world and regularly shares new looks. She is also known to pick out the best dresses and accessories to wear while attending the Alabama football games at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. That trend has continued and will probably go on even as the college football world is in the offseason at the moment.