WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban reacts to CFP rankings announcement as Alabama makes it to the final 4

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, had one of the most delightful reactions after Alabama reached the final four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tide faced Georgia in a must-win SEC championship game on Saturday. The Bulldogs entered the matchup with a 12-0 record and were ranked No. 1 in the country, while the Bama had suffered a loss in Week 2 against the Texas Longhorns.

However, the Tide showed great bravery and handed the best team their first defeat in a 27-24 triumph. This paved the way for the College Football Playoff committee to include Alabama as the No. 4 team to qualify for the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Watch Kristen Saban's reaction below:

Expand Tweet

She has a lot of attachment to her father's team. Not only did she show her reaction to Alabama's selection, but she also showed support for the team's No.3, the defensive back, Terrion Arnold. The DB celebrated on the field while Kristen posted a story, writing, "That's my BRO."

Watch below:

Expand Tweet

Arnold had an impressive outing in the final week and led his team's defense with five tackles and an assist. This helped them secure a narrow three-point win over the country's best and back-to-back national champions. Despite the only defeat, Georgia and its fans were sure of a place in the playoffs, but the Dawgs slipped to No. 6 in the CFP rankings, which put the team out of contention.

This makes Alabama the only team from the SEC to qualify for the playoffs, and all eyes will be on them to perform.

Kristen Saban: The evergreen Crimson Tide fan

Not only the team, Kristen Saban has been associated with Alabama all her life. She pursued her education at the University of Alabama while working as a student assistant under her father for the football program.

Although she is an event planner, the ardent fan attends most Tide games at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Her love for the game and her home team is hard to miss.