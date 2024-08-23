WATCH: Nick Saban shows up wearing Alabama colors to Georgia Tech’s practice session ahead of matchup against FSU

Nick Saban may have retired from coaching, but that doesn’t mean he’s stepping away from the game he gave 50 years of his life to. The former Alabama coach showed up at Georgia Tech’s practice session before their matchup against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland.

Saban’s presence is not the only thing that caught everyone’s attention. The 72-year-old was decked out in Alabama colors, crimson and white, as he observed the Yellow Jackets from the sidelines.

Transitioning into the role of an analyst for ESPN College GameDay, Saban will join the crew at Aviva Stadium. This will be the first time in over half a century that Nick Saban won't be directly involved in a college football season as a coach or player.

Florida State fans quickly noticed Saban’s presence, especially given that five former Alabama players, including Roydell Williams and Malik Benson, transferred to the Seminoles after his retirement.

As the Seminoles prepare to avenge last season’s College Football Playoff snub, Saban is on the sidelines—albeit in a different capacity—adding excitement to what promises to be a thrilling Week 0 in the 2024 college football season.

Nick Saban compliments Florida State and Georgia Tech ahead of Week 0 game

Recently, the Alabama legend discussed both teams during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He praised the Yellow Jackets and Seminoles. Based on their offensive stats from last season, he sees Georgia Tech as a dark horse in the ACC.

"I really think Georgia Tech is one of the sleepers in the ACC," Saban stated. "They were in the top three in almost every offensive category last year, and with their defense improving, they could be very competitive in the conference," he added

The former Crimson Tide coach also had strong words for Florida State:

"Florida State, to me, has one of the best five, personnel-wise, teams in the country.”

He lauded Seminoles coach Mike Norvell for working hard on the roster through recruiting and the transfer portal and praised the Seminoles' physicality and talent. The game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with both teams looking to start their seasons strong.

