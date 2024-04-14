WATCH: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka makes stunning one handed catch during Buckeyes' spring game

Emeka Egbuka, the standout wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, exhibited his remarkable athleticism and talent during the team's spring game with a breathtaking one-handed catch.

The play occurred midway through the second quarter, as Egbuka hauled in a pass from new quarterback Will Howard along the sideline.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The catch—a standout play for Egbuka—led to a 19-yard gain. It gave Ohio State's top offense a first down at the 12-yard line. Up until then, Howard had been stellar, going 9-for-10 for 78 yards.

Before this season, Emeka Egbuka drew major draft buzz. Experts saw him as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick in 2023. His last-season stats were 41 catches, 515 yards, and 4 TDs. He shined against Notre Dame and Michigan. In those games, he combined for 10 grabs, 121 yards and a score.

Emeka Egbuka came from Washington as a top recruit. Egbuka was ranked the best wide receiver and eighth-best player nationally in 2021. Ohio State won over schools like Alabama, Clemson and Michigan for his commitment.

As a fre­shman last year, Egbuka made a quick impression. He secured a spot on the Big Ten Network's All-Freshman team.

Emeka Egbuka shone brightly in his sophomore year of 2022, with 74 receptions, 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. He was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

His contributions helped secure Buckey's CFP semifinal spot. Egbuka's return brings stability to the receiver corps. It's crucial for quarterback Will Howard. The roster has talent but lacks experience.

Emeka Egbuka's decision to stay with Ohio State Buckeyes

During the broadcast of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game, Jenny Taft interviewed star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who disclosed his decision to return to Columbus instead of entering the NFL draft.

“Coming out of the year last year, I was really 50/50 about what I was going to do. I just went to the Lord for it," Egbuka said. "I was just continually in prayer. Being back here, it’s a dream come true. I’m happy to be a part of this special group.”

Egbuka's choice to stay was met with enthusiasm, particularly from offensive assistant Brian Hartline.

“Yeah, Emeka coming back says a lot," Hartline said. "Him wanting to be here. He’s already graduated, so it wasn’t about graduating. It was just unfinished business. ... We’re blessed to have him back. He’s excited to lead this room, and with his leadership, we’ll be alright.”

Entering the 2024 season, Emeka Egbuka assumes the role of the Buckeyes' primary receiver following the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL. His return to the program was announced in January, which solidified his position as a key contributor.