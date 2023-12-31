WATCH: Ole Miss HC gets caught using smelling salts during Peach Bowl Showdown

In a historic triumph for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to a 38-25 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl. However, Kiffin's celebratory moment took a turn when he was caught on camera using smelling salts during the game.

Known for their use in arousing consciousness, smelling salts release ammonia gas, triggering an inhalation reflex that enhances respiratory flow rates and alertness.

The incident added a curious element to Ole Miss's victorious performance. While the Rebels' Peach Bowl win is undoubtedly a high point for the team, the use of smelling salts by Coach Kiffin during the game has become an unexpected focal point.

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss was too much for Penn State

Lane Kiffin's Rebels delivered a football masterclass, overpowering Penn State in the Peach Bowl showdown. The Rebels' offense was on full display as they sprinted to a 38-25 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Rebels' offensive strategy proved unstoppable, exposing a weakened Penn State defense that was missing key starters. Tight end Caden Prieskorn, star wideout Tre Harris, and versatile running back Quinshon Judkins created an overwhelming array of options that left the Nittany Lions struggling to contain the onslaught as the Rebels amassed 540 offensive yards.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, despite a brief stint in the injury tent, orchestrated the offense, completing 25 of 40 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Dart was complemented by the Rebels' defense, which rebounded in the second half after a few first-half hiccups.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit made crucial adjustments, forcing three consecutive three-and-outs in the third quarter. A crucial field goal block by Zxavian Harris and Jared Ivey's fumble recovery added the final touches to a defense that limited Penn State to eight points in the second half.

This was the team's best finish in the Kiffin era with an 11-2 season record. The Rebels achieved an 11-win season for the first time.

