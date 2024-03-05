WATCH: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin preps to take an early train to pro with “the NFL ball”

Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin is still in high school but looks like he is already preparing for life as a pro. The 15-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his arm strength, throwing a deep ball for a receiver. The quarterback looks set to take a step up from being a high school QB towards becoming a professional football player at the highest level.

Knox regularly shares updates about his football skills and training with the fans on social media. He has also visited many college programs to see which place suits him best for when the time arrives. Now he has revealed his intention to play ball NFL style.

Here is the clip of the Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin showcasing his arm strength on social media.

“The NFL ball,” Knox wrote in his Instagram story.

The QB also tagged his friend Kellen Owens, who made the catch on a deep route. Owens is also a high school football player, plying his trade with the Santa Margherita Cowboys. Both the throw and the catch seemed perfect for the level the two play at.

Knox has shown great interest in becoming a professional football player since a young age. He recently visited the Kansas City Chiefs training facility and spent some time in the locker room of the Super Bowl champions.

His dad shared snippets of it on social media and tagged Patrick Mahomes to take a look.

Knox Kiffin proud of his grandfather’s skills

Football is a heritage passed down the generations in the Kiffin family. Recently, Knox Kiffin shared a clip on his IG story, showcasing the skills of his grandfather Monte Kiffin. The clip showed the now-84-year-old in his glory days, turning a pass into a touchdown. The 15-year-old seemed really proud of the former University of Nebraska-Lincoln two-way star.

“My grandpa was out there balling in the old days.”

The senior Kiffin is still active in the college football scene, working as a player personnel analyst with his son Lane Kiffin for Ole Miss. His legendary defensive schemes are still widely used at all levels. With all those accomplishments, it is natural for his grandson to take inspiration from him.

