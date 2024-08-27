WATCH: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart surprises teammates with new Rebels-themed Beats headphones

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart surprised his teammates with custom Rebels-themed Beats headphones on Monday. The gesture came after a practice session as the team prepared for its 2024 season opener against Furman on Saturday, Aug. 31. Dart, as part of his NIL deal with Beats by Dre, handed out the powder blue headphones, personalized to match the team's colors.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram by Ole Miss, Dart told his teammates:

"You guys are all family to me. We got a special opportunity from Beats, I know all of y'all like to rock out before games (and) get in the moment with some music…We got our own little custom pair. Love y'all boys, shoutout to Beats and let's do it this year."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The No. 6-ranked Rebels are gearing up for their much-anticipated 2024 season opener against the Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.

Dart, one of 11 top college football players partnered with Beats for the 2024 season, also expressed his pride for the journey ahead.

"Honored and proud to call all y'all my brothers," he said. "This is the last dance, let's rock out!"

Since joining Ole Miss in 2022, Dart has secured several NIL deals, including partnerships with Best Buy and Nicholas Air. Last week, he revealed his collaboration with Beats by Dre, and on Monday, he gifted his teammates these special headphones as they prepare for the new season.

Also Read: "I'm really excited to face adversity": Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart super confident about the Rebels' outing in 2024

Jaxson Dart joins Jalen Milroe and DJ Uiagalelei in gifting headphones

Last week, Pete Nakos from On3 had a chat with Zach Berry of The Ole Miss Spirit on the "Talk of Champions" podcast, shedding some light on Jaxson Dart's latest NIL deal.

Expand Tweet

According to Nakos, Beats partnered with 15 players last year and are now supporting 11 this season. Among the athletes rocking the brand are Jaxson Dart, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook, who has a strong social media presence with over 300,000 followers.

Interestingly, before Dart shared the love by gifting headphones to his teammates, both Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei had already done the same. Others, like Caleb Downs and Riley Leonard, are also sporting team-branded Beats headphones and apparel.

Also Read: DJ Uiagalelei, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart among 11 players signed by Beats by Dre ahead of 2024 CFB season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback