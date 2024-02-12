Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had the time of his life with his wife Sauphia in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl LVIII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Leaving no doubt about who they were supporting, the Ducks coach posted a reel on Instagram featuring glimpses of his past two days.

The adorable couple, who were enjoying the boat ride, also went fishing, with Sauphia posing with a large fish she caught. Lanning and his wife later posed with Georgia Bulldogs defense coach Glenn Schumann and his wife Lauren at the WM Phoenix Open.

Sauphia enjoyed the sands as she looked radiant as ever in her beach picture, rocking big sunglasses. Last but not least, the couple expressed their support for the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, dressed in all red at the Allegiant Stadium. Lanning captioned his reel:

"Pretty epic weekend with great friends!"

The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVIII after defeating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

How and when did Dan Lanning meet Sauphia?

Dan Lanning's love story with his wife, Sauphia, traces back to a chance meeting at an Outback Steakhouse in 2005. At the time, Lanning was a server, and Sauphia was a student at Northwest Missouri State University grabbing a meal.

Little did they know that this encounter would lead to a lasting connection, culminating in their marriage in 2009. Fast forward to December 2021, during Lanning's introduction as the Oregon Ducks coach, and he publicly expressed his deep appreciation for Sauphia.

She battled osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer diagnosed in 2016. Despite the obstacles, she triumphed, becoming cancer-free in 2017. The certified nurse turned her experience into action, joining the board of directors of the Sarcoma Alliance and campaigning for cancer research.

