WATCH: Popular ESPN analyst Louis Riddick launches signature Pitt inspired clothing line ahead of 2024 spring game

Former Pitt defender, Louis Riddick, donned a blue jacket with the Panther head logo on the chest during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. The analyst marked the launch of his new collection and proudly modeled his own pieces.

Known for wholeheartedly expressing his love for the Pittsburgh Panthers, Riddick also promoted his new clothing line, which gives a tribute to the blue and gold colors of the Panthers. He partnered with Mitchell and Ness to give the jackets, shirts, and jerseys, a personal touch.

“First look at some of the 🔥 that is coming your way !!” wrote Riddick on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After teasing the products last week, he gave a closer and better look at the apparel on social media. Louis Riddick’s clothing line will officially go on sale this weekend outside Acrisure Stadium, before the kickoff of the Panthers’ spring football game.

Louis Riddick initially entered college football as a running back but transitioned to cornerback after experiencing minimal playing time in his debut season. After two years, spanning 21 games and securing two interceptions, he was selected in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Following a six-year tenure in the NFL, which included stints with the Falcons, Browns, and Raiders, Riddick retired from the league and shifted his focus towards a thriving broadcasting career. He has famously served as a commentator for ESPN’s NFL and college football broadcasts and garnered attention for interviews regarding potential front-office roles within the NFL in recent years.

Louis Riddick claims former Michigan WB will get picked higher than Drake Maye

According to Riddick, Michigan WB JJ McCarthy will be drafted higher than UNC’s Drake Maye. It is a general consensus that Caleb Williams will be the first pick, Jayden Daniels the second and Drake Maye will be the third overall to the New England Patriots.

However, Louis Riddick thinks otherwise.

Expand Tweet

"Look, I'll just tell you this, at the combine, a good friend of mine who is a high ranking official for a football team, told me then, at the combine, 'Lou, JJ McCarthy will not get outside of the top-five.," he said on Get Up.

"Teams have been feeling this way for a long time, we are just catching wind of it now, because all of a sudden things are starting to leak out, scouts talk, directors talk, and people want to give information away that they shouldn't be giving away.”

"They had been liking JJ all along, it's just now it's becoming more discussed in mass. This wouldn't surprise me at all. Matter of fact, a good friend of mine texted me this the other day, the more I watch these two, the more I have a feeling that JJ is going to go ahead of Drake Maye."

If McCarthy gets drafted ahead of Maye, it will come as a shocker to many.