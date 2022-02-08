NFL Rumors: Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for GM role

It's a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Without Ben Roethlisberger or a general manager, the team has a lot of work ahead of them, starting with finding the next person to lead their front office.

The team is looking at a number of candidates, including media members. According to CBS Sports, ESPN's Louis Riddick is expected to be interviewed for the role of general manager.

With the 2021 NFL season wrapping up for ESPN, the commentator is looking at what he wants to do next, including a move to Pittsburgh. Of course, the interview is merely a meeting between the two, with no guarantees either way. That said, if one can get an interview for a job, one stands the chance to get the job.

If Riddick were to land the role, he would have some big shoes to fill. The Steelers' predecessor, Kevin Colbert, has been building the team since 2000. Considering how long Colbert has been around, Riddick's next two decades could hinge on the conversation between the two.

What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The next general manager will have a lot of work to do in finding a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. The search could take years. It took Colbert from 2000 until 2004 to find Roethlisberger.

That said, the Steelers have a few options on the table in free agency and/or with trades. If the team can land a quick fix, it would allow them to potentially sidestep an entire era of struggle.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are the top options outside of the NFL Draft this offseason. If the team lands Wilson or Watson, they may be able to skip looking for a quarterback in the draft. But if the team lands Rodgers, they will likely need to draft a quarterback as well.

At 38 years old, Rodgers is in range of retiring in any offseason. The Steelers would have an experienced elite player at quarterback if they picked up Rodgers.

This would then give the perfect window to draft a player and have him sit under Rodgers so he will be ready to play as soon as number 12 calls it quits. If the Steelers time it right, they can sidestep an era of struggle with good decisions made this offseason.

Of course, these are decisions that will be made by the person who is in charge, will Riddick be the man making those choices? In recent years, general managers with media backgrounds have excelled and struggled. A prime example: Raiders GM Mike Mayock, who has done prior media work, was let go this season.

Meanwhile, 49ers general manger John Lynch has excelled. Where would Riddick land on the spectrum of success?

