"The biggest failure of leadership in the history of the NFL" - ESPN Analyst questions Urban Meyer's Jaguars tenure

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer with four games left in the 2021 season. Many have chimed in with their thoughts on the firing of Meyer, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick held back nothing about his feelings.

Riddick gave a strong rebuke to the former Jaguars head coach on the ESPN morning show Get Up, saying:

“This is the biggest failure of leadership, on the part of a coach, probably in the history in the NFL. At least, in my time anyway. He was handed and gifted an opportunity where he had free reign over an organization.”

ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst continued on, stating:

“Shad Kahn gave Urban Meyer everything he possibly could want to go ahead and restructure and rebuild his organization as he saw fit. What did Urban Meyer do with it? He made it about him. He didn’t make it about the team… As far as his career in the NFL, it’s over. It’s done.”

Riddick played for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and the then-Oakland Raiders in his six seasons as a defensive back in the NFL. After his playing career ended, he made his way into the front office. Riddick started out as a pro scout in Washington from 2001 to 2004 and was later given a promotion as the team’s director of pro personnel. In 2005-2007, he held that position before moving on to Philadelphia.

Riddick was hired on as a scout for the Eagles in 2008. A year later, Riddick was given the role of assistant director of pro personnel in 2009. In 2010, the team made him the director of pro personnel, a position he had until he left for ESPN in 2013 to become their NFL Front Office Insider.

Urban Meyer’s Time in Jacksonville

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach lasted all but 13 games with a 2-11 record. His two wins came against the Miami Dolphins in Week Six in London and Week Nine versus the Buffalo Bills. The team is in last place in the AFC South and has the third-worst offense in the NFL.

