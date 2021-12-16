What happened between Urban Meyer and Ex-Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo?

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided that 'enough was enough' and officially parted ways with head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday evening. While it was a long time coming after a tumultuous 11 months with the former college football coach, there was a recent report that tipped the scales for the Jaguars.

On Wednesday, former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud of an altercation that he had during training camp with Urban Meyer.

Lambo said that during training camp, he was stretching in the lunge position when Meyer walked up to him, used some explicitives and kicked him in the same leg that was injured the previous week, which may have cost him 12 weeks on the Injured Reserve list.

Here's what Lambo had to say about the incident.

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo told Stroud. "... Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

Lambo said that Meyer told him that he needed to make his kicks, with more explicitives. Lambo explained the shock that the current head coach had just kicked him.

He said that he responded by telling him not to kick him again.

Josh Lambo's altercation with Urban Meyer may have been 'final straw' for Jaguars

The interaction that took place between former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo and head coach Urban Meyer may have been all that team owner Shahid Khan needed to fire him. Meyer has made a long list of questionable decisions and actions since being hired last January.

Khan had been rumored to be contemplating whether Urban Meyer would stay with the team as head coach beyond his first season. But a decision was supposedly going to be made after Week 18 and now, the first-year head coach is gone with four games remaining.

Lambo, who was signed by the Jaguars on a four-year deal in 2019, was released by the Jaguars in October. Lambo suffered a hip injury last season and missed the majority of the season.

Lambo was placed on the Steelers' practice squad for ten days in November after Chris Boswell suffered a concussion, but he is currently a free agent.

Why was Urban Meyer fired? Timeline of events that led to Jaguars HC's firing

