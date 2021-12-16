"Urban Meyer didn't enjoy the job. He was very Richard Nixonian" - Adam Schefter details what led Shad Khan to fire the Jaguars coach

It has been nearly 12 hours since it was reported that Urban Meyer was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, failing to complete a full season with the team.

Reports surfaced last week that Meyer had called his coaches "losers" and told them that he was a "winner." Meyer, also, apparently kicked former kicker Josh Lambo in the hip that he had rehabbed from injury last season.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke to Scott Van Pelt about Urban Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Schefter said that the interaction between Meyer and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel showed just how much he hated his job. Schefter went on to say that Meyer took a "Richard Nixon" approach by saying that he would find out who was leaking information and fire them.

“Everybody saw the video of him with Mike Vrabel. It was almost this indifferent look of somebody who was unhappy doing a job and many coaches, they killed for the opportunity to be a head coach. That's something that Urban Meyer didn't enjoy doing, Scott. It looked like it was something that he just dreaded, and all the bickering and all the speculation all the criticism, where he says we're going to find the leaks, and we're going to fire the people who had the leaks. He was very Richard Nixonian.”

But it didn't get that far because Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan took matters into his own hands and dismissed Urban Meyer before he could finish his first season.

Adam Schefter says that Urban Meyer "didn't enjoy the job"

The NFL owners meetings are taking place this week, and Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shahid Khan went to them contemplating the future of his head coach.

"I think that as Shad Khan saw the events of the weekend, and processed and digested all the information and thought about when he got to the owners meetings, he said, 'We're going to do what's best for this team.' I think he hadn't decided yet. And then we get another story that the Jaguars were informed about early this morning, where he was accused of kicking Josh Lambo, the former kicker in practice and demeaning him with certain language and I think ultimately when you're on the fence and trying to make a decision about a guy, I guess I'm making the inference here, Scott, that put it over the edge."

Khan knew that he couldn't continue to employ a head coach who had kicked one of his players. That was the final straw in the Urban Meyer situation. He had already been given a second chance to redeem himself after a scandalous situation with a female at a bar in Ohio earlier this season.

Adam Schefter's take that Meyer didn't enjoy his job may have been true. He never showed any happy or positive emotions and didn't wear a headset on the sidelines for the majority of his tenure, showing that he didn't want to give any input in his team's game plan.

The future of the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff is now in peril and serious conversations will now be held before deciding on a new head coach.

What happened between Urban Meyer and Ex-Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo?

