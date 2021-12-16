"Hey Dips**t, make your f**king kicks!" - Urban Meyer finds himself in more controversy over comments aimed at former Jaguars kicker

Every day it seems Urban Meyer plumbs new depths of baseness, pointing to how seemingly out of depth he really is in the NFL. He was a revered college football coach, where he could run his mini-fiefdom unopposed in the confines of a college campus, with many unable to challenge his authority. but Urban Meyer has shown himself to be less than stellar at inspiring athletes into the professional ranks and fostering a team environment.

To give a quick recap of Urban Meyer's existing infractions, we look at the time he was caught in a compromising video with a woman other than his wife, when he called his own assistant coaches losers and, of course, when he froze out certain players. Reports of Urban Meyer's difficult relationship with his own team's players seem to have been lent credence due to the latest revelation.

Urban Meyer allegedly directed foul-mouthed rant against kicker

Latest reports indicate that another of Urban Meyer's victims of his alleged unprofessionalism was former kicker Josh Lambo. As per Lambo, he was warming up when Urban Meyer came up to him.

Seeing him in the lunge position, Urban Meyer kicked him and said,

"Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!"

The act itself could have been perceived as some playful ribbing with colorful language between a coach and his player. However, in this instance, with the turbulent atmosphere that had been created, Urban Meyer did not merely stop there. He proceeded to further kick Lambo in the leg.

Lambo was so shell-shocked by the whole incident that, based on his recounting, he retorted, out of character,

"Don't you ever fucking kick me again!"

But Urban Meyer allegedly responded to it by saying that he is the head coach and will, therefore, take any such liberty whenever he wants. A breathtaking display of disregard in any professional setting should the allegations hold.

And the allegations just might, with the victim (Lambo) not only going public about the incident through social media. But additionally, taking the measure of already reporting the incident to the Jacksonville Jaguars' legal counsel through his agent. More importantly, Urban Meyer himself has not denied the incident, though he did say that Lambo's recollection, in his opinion, was faulty.

Urban Meyer, though, does have a history of misrepresenting the truth in uncomfortable situations dating back to his college career. In every case, he has left programs in a mess where such incidents took place. If the Jacksonville Jaguars, as an organization, wish to avoid the same fate, they should investigate these allegations thoroughly and take appropriate action.

