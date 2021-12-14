Watch: Urban Meyer calls out Jaguars players after referring to coaches as "losers" 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has had a tumultuous tenure with the team since being hired as head coach in early 2021.

The 2-11 Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention after a 20-0 shutout divisional loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The loss comes days after rumors came to light that Urban Meyer had been in verbal altercations with players and allegedly told his staff that they were "losers."

Urban Meyer was asked after the loss on Sunday about how his offensive line's performance isn't living up to expectations considering the excessive salaries that they currently make.

Urban Meyer's response: "Yeah," showing that he agreed with the reporter's take on the offensive line not performing up to their pay grade. And showing once again that he isn't standing up for his players or commenting even further.

After reportedly calling his staff members losers and benching running back James Robinson and coming under fire for his coaching technique in the National Football League, Urban Meyer still isn't holding back.

He didn't defend his offensive lineman or the fact that they get paid too much money to perform like that, in fact he agreed with the reporter that said that.

This came minutes after Meyer had an awkward postgame handshake with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who happened to be on Meyer's staff at Ohio State.

After the bombshell accusations came to light about Urban Meyer and his behavior behind the scenes, he doesn't seem to be changing anything about how he presents the matter or defends himself.

When asked about the accusations of calling his staff members "losers," Meyer said that if he found out who was leaking the information that he would fire them "within seconds."

''If there is a source, that source is unemployed,'' Meyer said. ''I mean, within seconds, if there's some source that's doing that.''

There were high expectations for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was hired as head coach. But with headline-making accusations and poor performance on the field, the team has apparently hit panic mode.

The question remains whether the Jacksonville Jaguars will decide whether to part ways or retain Urban Meyer as their head coach for the 2022 NFL season and possibly beyond that?

