NFL Rumors: Replacement for Urban Meyer already finalized in Jacksonville 

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as their head coach early in 2021, expecting him to turn the franchise around. Meyer's first year as an NFL coach, though, hasn't gone as planned.

Among the issues the Jaguars have faced are the struggles of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and benching running back James Robinson for unknown reasons.

Lawrence's talent as a passing quarterback isn't being utilized and Meyer essentially seems like he is giving up on his team. Urban Meyer has also been a part of his own controversy with a woman at a bar just days after choosing not to take the team plane home with his team.

Over the last few days, there have been rumors that Meyer has berated his coaching staff and gotten into verbal altercations with his players. Pile that on with the fact that the Jaguars are just 2-10 and it doesn't look good for Urban Meyer.

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars already be making plans for a new head coach, even before the 2021 NFL season is over?

NFL Rumors: Could Charlie Strong replace Urban Meyer as Jaguars head coach?

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has already voiced his displeasure with head coach Urban Meyer's behavior earlier in the season. It's also rumored that he put him on notice at the time.

Since then, it appears that Meyer's behavior on and off the field hasn't gotten any better.

The Jaguars could be ready to make a move at the end of the season. If the team does decide to give Urban Meyer another opportunity, then there will most likely be a shake-up amongst assistant coaches.

However, it seems at this point that not only are the Jaguars going to part ways with Urban Meyer at the conclusion of the season, but they may have already decided who his successor will be.

Charlie Strong, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars' assistant head coach and linebackers coach, could be in line to be the next head coach.

Strong was most recently the head coach of the University of South Florida football team and has spent time at the University of Texas, University of Louisville and a member of Meyer's University of Florida coaching staff.

Darrell Bevell, interim coach for Lions last year, in addition to Charlie Strong, are the prime in-house candidates if Jaguars move on from embattled coach Urban Meyer, per sources. Meyer's relationships with staff and players are frayed beyond repair, sources say.

Charlie Strong is a favorite amongst current Jaguars players and also the front office. His three decades of coaching experience, although not in the National Football League, does show that he could be a good fit for a young team like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Strong's overall attitude would also be a better fit as Urban Meyer doesn't seem as if he is handling all of the multitudes of being an NFL head coach quite well.

For now, the Jaguars will finish out the 2021 NFL season and see if they can get another win before the end of the season.

