Why has Urban Meyer struggled so far in the NFL?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had great success as a college football coach. He led the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes to national championship titles and coached some of the greatest players to ever play at the collegiate level.

Meyer worked as a college football analyst for FOX Sports before being hired as the head coach for the Jaguars.

Urban Meyer was seen by the Jaguars' ownership and front office as the possible answer to the team's recent issues and an opportunity to "turn the page" and find success once again.

That hasn't happened for the Jaguars, despite the amount of talent the team has added. At 2-10, the Jaguars haven't found the success they had hoped for and will still have a top-five draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

All fingers point to Urban Meyer as being the cause of the Jaguars issues, and with his actions this season on and off the field, that may just be the case.

Why has Urban Meyer not been successful with the Jaguars?

Urban Meyer and his staff made it clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars were eyeing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with their first overall selection. With the second selection of the first-round, the Jaguars then drafted Lawrence's college teammate Travis Etienne.

It was a questionable move considering the Jaguars already have a young running back in James Robinson, who had a successful rookie season.

Meyer recently took it upon himself to bench Robinson after a rare fumble by the second-year player.

Meyer is rumored to be the source of tensions boiling over in the locker room and the team facility after verbal altercations with several players.

Some of those tensions were due to Meyer's actions earlier this season after a loss to Cincinnati. Meyer chose not to travel back to Jacksonville with the team and was then seen at a bar with a woman who was not his wife.

Jaguars players were said to be upset with Meyer's decision-making surrounding the incident. Instead of trying to mend fences with his players, it seems that Meyer is making the situation even worse.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is also not being properly developed as an NFL passer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game doesn't show that they have a talented rookie quarterback and the offensive line isn't able to protect Lawrence when he does have the ball in his hands, leading to ten interceptions and just nine passing touchdowns.

Urban Meyer's inability to coach in the National Football League and handle all of the facets that come at the pro level is what is taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars.

