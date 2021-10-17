How long was Jacksonville Jaguars' losing streak? 

The Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Miami Dolphins today in London as part of the NFL's international series of games.

Today's game was the eighth time that the Jaguars have played in London, the most time out of any other NFL team.

On top of the Jaguars being the most internationally featured team, they also broke their longest losing streak. Heading back to the 2020 season, the Jaguars were on a 20 game losing streak.

That streak was snapped when the Jaguars defeated the Dolphins with a last-second field goal. What is even worse for the Dolphins is that the Jaguars had not made a field goal all season, until today.

Was Jaguars' losing streak the longest in NFL history?

Although the Jaguars broke their 20 loss streak, that is still not the longest streak in NFL history. Twenty losses in a row have the Jaguars pegged in 3rd place all-time.

The Jaguars nearly came close to the 2nd place team in all-time consecutive losses. Their 20 losses started in the 2020 season, where they went 1-15. Those 15 consecutive losses combined with this season's first five games. They snapped their streak today.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold 2nd place for most consecutive losses when they fell to 26 straight losses between the 1976 and 1977 seasons. The Bucs would go 0-14 in 1976 and couple that with an additional 12 losses before finally defeating the New Orleans Saints on December 11, 1977.

The longest consecutive losing streak in NFL history belongs to the Chicago Cardinals, a team that existed before the AFL and NFL merger of 1970. Their 29 losses began in the 1942 season, where they went 2-8.

The losses continued into the 1943, 1944, and 1945 seasons. The 1943 and 1944 seasons saw the Cardinals going 0-10.

Their 1-9 1945 season saw their 29 consecutive losses snapped when the Cardinals beat the Chicago Bears on October 14th, 1945.

The Jags look to build on their first victory of the season

With the 1-5 Jaguars finally notching their much-needed first win, head coach Urban Meyer may not see his job disappear as quickly as thought. London games are always a toss-up, but the Jags found their way into outlasting the Dolphins to snap their losing streak.

Rookie Trevor Lawrence finished the game with 319 yards and one touchdown. The hope would now be for the Jaguars to move forward with confidence to continue winning, as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

Edited by LeRon Haire