Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne reportedly out for season 

The Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling to find an identity entering the 2021 season and will now be without rookie running back Travis Etienne. Jacksonville's first-round RB out of Clemson suffered a foot injury in the preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. The results of his tests revealed it to be a midfoot Lisfranc injury, a tricky one to recover from in quick fashion, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: #Jaguars 1st round RB Travis Etienne suffered a significant tear, a serious Lisfranc injury that knocks him out for the next several months and potentially the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Travis Etienne was projected to have an all-guns-blazing rookie year with QB Trevor Lawrence in tow, before he was spotted leaving the game on crutches. The plan was for Etienne to split carries with 2020 breakout star James Robinson, who will now be one of the hottest players in fantasy football. The Jaguars were sorting out where they could play their versatile rookie this season, but he'll now spend his first year in the NFL dealing with a long rehab.

James Robinson figures to be a heavy workload RB after the Travis Etienne news.



In 15 games as a rookie last season:



* 1,414 yards from scrimmage (most ever by an undrafted rookie)

* 1,070 rushing yards: 2nd most ever by an undrafted rookie

* 10+ fantasy points in every game — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 24, 2021

Travis Etienne injury a fresh setback for Urban Meyer

Jacksonville's run game throughout the NFL preseason was not great, clocking in at 2.6 yards per rush. Travis Etienne's speed would've added some explosiveness to the offense, but James Robinson and Carlos Hyde will have to make some magic of their own on the field.

If you have Travis Etienne in your fantasy football squad, it's time to dump him to the IR and pick up James Robinson if available. Jacksonville's project was just on the cusp of turning the page, it appeared. With a fresh setback, head coach Urban Meyer will have it all the more difficult as he looks to turn the fortunes of the franchise around, not to mention the impact it will have on Trevor Lawrence and his first-year hopes.

For now, Travis Etienne will have to look on from the sidelines as the Jaguars embark on a new campaign.

