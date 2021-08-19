5 NFL rookies who disappointed in 2021 training camp

The 2021 NFL Draft class was one of the more talented classes within the last few years. With some of the best collegiate players across offense and defense, NFL teams were eager to get the opportunity to draft these young, promising soon-to-be rookies.

Now that OTAs, rookie camp and spring training have all given these players a chance to shine, some have fallen short. But is it the NFL learning curve that is preventing these players from showing their true talent or is it something else?

5 NFL rookies who aren't living up to the hype

#1 - Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their second, first-round NFL Draft selection to draft Trevor Lawrence's Clemson teammate, Travis Etienne. The Jaguars already had a valuable running back asset in James Robinson but still chose to draft Etienne.

Travis Etienne had just one carry for two yards in his NFL debut in the Jaguars' Week 1 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Etienne has also shown a lot of offensive power in training camp so far. The Jaguars were expected to use Etienne in the passing game as well as the run game, but unless the team is holding their cards close, this may be a questionable draft pick for the Jags.

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with first-round RB Travis Etienne and he’ll likely sign his four-year rookie contract today, source said. Like Trevor Lawrence, the No. 25 pick gets no offset language in his deal and a large amount of his signing bonus upfront. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

#2 - Dillon Radunz, OT, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans drafted Dillon Radunz in the second-round and had hoped that he would be a good asset on the offensive line, protecting all of the weapons that the Titans have.

Radunz, however, has struggled on the line so far this summer. Radunz is talented enough to play all of the offensive line positions except for left tackle. But that could be the problem. Having too many options may be a problem for consistency in Radunz’s situation.

Dillon Radunz opens up on some of the small victories the #Titans staff has focused on for him. One of which is his punch. Says working w/former #49ers LT Joe Staley during the offseason helped improve his strength. pic.twitter.com/yWiuQIme3X — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 15, 2021

#3 - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were expected to get protection for the offensive line early in the NFL Draft. But waited until the second-round to draft Liam Eichenberg. Eichenberg, a college tackle at Notre Dame, is now playing guard for the Dolphins.

Eichenberg has struggled in camp and has struggled with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss a significant amount of time.

#4 - Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted Kadarius Toney because they needed additional offensive targets for Daniel Jones and the offense. Toney did begin training camp on the COVID-19 list and then once he returned didn't show much out of the ordinary.

Toney has also struggled with an injury of sorts and didn't play in the Giants' first preseason game. Toney has the ability to be a standout receiver in the NFL, but he hasn't shown that as of yet.

#5 - Caleb Farley, CB, Tennessee Titans

Caleb Farley was the Tennessee Titans' first-round draft pick and it seems the team isn't thrilled with what they've seen so far. Farley didn't play in the Titans' first preseason game and there hasn't been any sign of whether he will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the preseason.

Farley hasn't impressed in training camp as of yet and the Titans coaches have even pulled him from practice for lack of hustle. Can the rookie change his ways?

Edited by Arnav Kholkar