Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2021: 3 position battles to watch

The Miami Dolphins will look to build off the momentum from their 2020 season (10-6 record), where they narrowly missed the playoffs.

The Dolphins have a young and talented team and made some interesting moves in the NFL draft and through free agency to build even more depth in their roster. As with other teams in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins will have some tough decisions to make in training camp.

On that note, here are three position battles to watch out for at the Miami Dolphins' training camp.

#1 Offensive Line

The Dolphins are going to need a strong and impressive offensive line to protect the offense that they have spent a lot of time and money building. The offensive line, particularly the right tackle, is where the Dolphins are going to really put their focus.

Notre Dame second-round pick Liam Eichenberg is versatile enough to play all-around the offensive line. But the Dolphins are looking to start him at right tackle this off-season. In order to do that, Eichenberg will need to compete against Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis.

The 2020 Notre Dame Offensive Line 🏆



OT Liam Eichenberg: Dolphins R2

G Aaron Banks: 49ers R2

C Jarrett Patterson: Returning

G Tommy Kraemer: Signed w/ DET

OT Robert Hainsey: Bucs R3 pic.twitter.com/27I0xdo08x — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 5, 2021

#2 Depth at Wide Receiver

The Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the first round and also have DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V all high on the depth chart. But the battle will be to see who takes the fourth wide receiver spot on the Dolphins' roster.

With Fuller due to miss Week 1 because of a PED suspension, the Dolphins will start the season short-handed and will need a reliable fourth receiver.

Pro Football Focus names their 3 most important players for the Miami Dolphins to build around



1. Xavien Howard

2. Jaylen Waddle

3. Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/X2aLuIsUuo — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) July 13, 2021

The possible options at wide receiver on the depth chart include Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry and Preston Williams. Williams could be the one to win this battle, considering the experience and talent he has shown, but it remains to be seen who wins the camp battle.

#3 Safety

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with veteran Bobby McCain this off-season, which was a bit of a shock to many.

McCain has since signed with the Washington Football Team. The Dolphins want to be able to rely on rookie safety Jevon Holland out of Oregon to be the starting safety, but have repeatedly said that he will need to compete for the job.

Holland will compete with safety Brandon Jones, who started four games for the Dolphins in his rookie season in 2020. Although the competition at safety favors Holland, it will be one to watch out for for the Dolphins.

