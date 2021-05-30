Miami Dolphins Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive starters

Last season, the Miami Dolphins narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. So this year, they will be determined to break into the postseason.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is under pressure to show Dolphins fans that he is the real deal and could lead Miami to a championship. The Miami Dolphins front office added some new offensive weapons to help their second-year QB out. Now it will be up to Tua Tagovailoa to prove he has the talent to thrive in the NFL.

On that note, let's have a look at the Miami Dolphins' depth chart going into the new season.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart 2021

Offense

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Jake Rudock, Reid Sinnett.

Running Back: Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird.

Wide Receiver: DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr., Albert Wilson, Robert Foster, Allen Hurns, Malcolm Perry, Mack Hollins, Kirk Merritt.

Tight End: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen.

Offensive Tackle: Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Jonathan Hubbard.

Offensive Guard: Ereck Flowers, Jesse Davis, Solomon Kindley, Adam Pankey.

Center: Matt Skura, Michael Deiter, Cameron Tom, Tyler Gauthier.

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, Benito Jones.

Edge: Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler, Jaelen Philips, Jason Strowbridge, Nick Coe, Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyshun Render.

Linebacker: Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Vince Biegel, Kylan Johnson, Sam Eguavoen, Brennan Scarlett.

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, Jamal Perry, Justin Coleman, Javaris Davis.

Safety: Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Bobby McCain, Clayton Fejedelem, Brian Cole II, Nate Holley.

Special Teams

Kicker: Jason Sanders.

Punter: Michael Palardy.

Long Snapper: Blake Ferguson.

Quarterbacks

It's Tua Tagovailoa time in Miami in 2021. Former starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has moved on to Washington, so Tagovailoa is now the no. 1 option.

He struggled at times last season, especially late in games, but another preseason with the Miami Dolphins coaching staff should help him improve for the new campaign.

NFL veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a good insurance policy. If Tagovailoa gets injured or fails to live up to expectations, Brissett will be ready to take over the Dolphins' offense.

Running backs

Myles Gaskin came out of nowhere last season to lead the Miami Dolphins in rushing. He ran for 584 yards and three touchdowns while registering 41 receptions for 388 yards and two TDs.

The Dolphins added some depth by signing former LA Rams RB Malcolm Brown. He recorded 419 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries for the Rams last season.

Wide Receivers

DeVante Parker will lead the new-look Miami Dolphins' receiving group. He had 793 yards and four touchdowns last campaign but struggled to click with Tua Tagovailoa.

He will be joined by free agent signing Will Fuller V. The former Texans receiver had a career year in 2020 and could help the Miami Dolphins offense significantly.

The Dolphins also drafted Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle in the first round of this year's draft. He will team up with his former college QB Tagovailoa, so big things could be expected from the rookie.

Tight ends

Last season, Mike Gesicki proved to be one of the best tight ends in the league. He had 723 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns.

This campaign, he will be backed up by Durham Smythe. The Dolphins' second-string TE caught 26 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Offensive line

Ereck Flowers will likely start at left guard for the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

The versatile Jesse Davis has the ability to play either guard or tackle. Last year's first-round draft pick Austin Jackson will return to start at tackle, but the Fins will want to see more out of him.

New signing Matt Skura looks to be the starting center after spending four seasons with the Ravens.

Miami Dolphins Depth Chart Analysis

Defense

Interior Defensive Line

The Miami Dolphins' 2019 first-round pick, Christian Wilkins, had a great season in 2020. He registered 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and four tackles for a loss.

Backing Wilkins up will be Raekwon Davis. He recorded 40 tackles with one tackle for a loss in 2020.

Edge

Emmanuel Ogbah will be one of the pass rush starters in week one. Last season, he led the Miami Dolphins in pressures and sacks.

The Dolphins added some help for Ogbah by drafting Jaelen Phillips in the first round this year. Phillips retired from the game in 2019 only to return and get picked 18th overall. The 6' 5" pass rusher could make an immediate impact in the AFC East.

Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins traded for Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney, so it's likely he will get an opportunity to start in 2021. After missing most of last year with a shoulder injury, McKinney will be hoping for a fresh start in Miami.

Andrew Van Ginkel looks set for a big season after the Dolphins released Kyle Van Noy. He recorded 5.5 sacks, 48 tackles, ten QB hits, four passes defended and returned a fumble for a 78-yard touchdown.

Cornerback

NFL All-Pro Xavien Howard is certain to start this season for the Miami Dolphins. He led the league with ten interceptions in 2020. The lockdown corner is sure to be avoided by opposing quarterbacks.

Byron Jones didn't live up to his lofty contract deal last year. With Howard playing so well, quarterbacks sought him out, and he struggled under the spotlight. Considering his massive deal, the Miami Dolphins will hope he can rediscover some of his old form in 2021.

Safety

Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones will start in the safety positions for Miami in 2021. Rowe is a great tackler, who registered 91 tackles last season, and is a solid last line of defense.

Meanwhile, his secondary partner Brandon Jones recorded 62 tackles in his first year in the NFL.