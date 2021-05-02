NFL Draft 2021: Complete list of Miami Dolphins' picks

The Miami Dolphins were looking to build off the momentum they gained last season and make a postseason appearance with a little help from the 2021 NFL draft.

The draft has come to a close and the Miami Dolphins are now deliberating over their selections and preparing for the much-anticipated 2021 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins' 2021 NFL draft class

The Dolphins picked seven players in the draft, including five in the first three rounds.

They focused primarily on the offense, building the line in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and surrounding him with more firepower.

Here are the Dolphins' picks in the 2021 NFL draft:

#1 - Round 1, Pick 6: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Alabama duo Jaylen Waddle and DaVonta Smith were two of the best wide receivers in college football last season. The Dolphins picked the former with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Waddle was the speedster on the Alabama offense and special teams. He will be reunited with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa, who will undoubtedly be pleased by the team's work in the draft.

#2 - Round 1, Pick 18: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

Jaelan Phillips is one of the more interesting stories in the NFL draft. The 6'5, 266-pound defensive end retired from playing football for medical reasons in 2018 and decided that he would study music instead.

In 2019, he transferred to the University of Miami, to study at their school of music and resumed football again. In 2020, he was a second-team All-American and was nominated for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

#3 - Round 2, Pick 36: Jevon Holland, Safety, Oregon

Jevon Holland opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 reasons. He played two full seasons for the Oregon Ducks, with nine interceptions.

Holland has good hands and is a great slot corner and free safety. He's a good asset on special teams as well.

#4 - Round 2, Pick 42: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

At 6'6, 302 pounds, Liam Eichenberg is the type of guy a quarterback wants on the line in front of him.

He is a good blocker and ranked as the eighth-best tackle in this year's draft class.

#5 - Round 3, Pick 81: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Many mock drafts had Hunter Long going earlier than the third round, so for the Dolphins to be able to get him is a big steal.

Long has great footwork and hands and is one of the better receiving tight ends in the draft.

#6 - Round 7, Pick 231: Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass

The Dolphins acquired this draft pick from the Houston Texans and used it to select Larnel Coleman to add another tackle to their line.

Building a solid offensive line in front of Tagovailoa is something that the Dolphins wanted to get done.

#7 - Round 7, Pick 244: Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati

Gerrid Doaks is a solid pick in the seventh round.

He led the Bearcats in rushing in 2020 (he also did so his freshman season) with 1,712 yards along with fourteen touchdowns. A great late-round pick by the Dolphins.