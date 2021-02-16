Where will Kadarius Toney land in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Kadarius Toney had a great senior season for the Florida Gators. Toney finds himself in the same position as his former quarterback Kyle Trask. He is currently the sixth-best wide receiver prospect in the 2021 NFL draft, and also the 24th best overall draft prospect.

The wide receiver position is right behind the quarterback position when it comes to the amount of talent in the 2021 NFL draft. In the 2021 NFL free agency period, the wide receiver position is stacked. Some of the top wide receivers in the NFL are set to become free agents in the 2021 off-season.

Kadarius Tony is projected to be a late first round pick and possibly an early second round pick. The speedster has all the skills to make an impact on offense for any NFL franchise. His senior season was his best year at Florida.

Kadarius Toney's 2020 college football season stats:

Receptions: 70

Receiving yards: 984 yards

Touchdowns: 10

Rushing attempts: 19

Rushing yards: 161 yards

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Kadarius Toney didn't drop a single pass 10+ yards downfield this season (31 targets) pic.twitter.com/PWlE6I0fHD — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 13, 2021

The Florida Gators utilized Kadarius Toney in multiple ways during his senior season and it helped his draft stock a lot. Using him at halfback, wide receiver and quarterback for wildcat sets showed versatility to Toney's game. After watching Kadarius Toney in 2020, where will he land during the 2021 NFL draft?

2021 NFL Draft: Three landing spots for Kadarius Toney

1) Baltimore Ravens (1st round)

The number one area that the Baltimore Ravens will look to address during the 2021 NFL draft is their wide receiver position. Baltimore has not had a true number one wide receiver in recent years. Although Kadarius Toney is not built for the number one option, he can be utilized in multiple ways.

Baltimore will find their true number one wide receiver during the NFL free agency period. By doing this it opens up how they use Kadarius Toney. If the Ravens draft Toney, we will most likely see him in the slot and one of the top wide receivers on the opposite side of Marquise Brown.

2) Kansas City Chiefs (1st Round)

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the best landing spot for Kadarius Toney. He will be able to learn from one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Toney will have the best quarterback in the NFL throwing him the football. Finally he will have one of the best offensive minds in football as his head coach.

31 teams better make sure the chiefs don't get kadarius toney pic.twitter.com/B7tYLhHNOr — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) December 23, 2020

Tyreek Hill and Kadarius Toney have a lot of the same features at the wide receiver position. Toney can be used in multiple ways like Hill and both are insanely fast. If Kadarius Toney lands with the Chiefs it will give him the opportunity to shine with most of the attention being on Tyreek Hill.

3) Cincinnati Bengals (2nd round)

The Cincinnati Bengals will draft the offensive line with their fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This leaves their need for a wide receiver wide open for their second-round pick. Kadarius Toney will fit in well with Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

The Bengals tested out John Ross, a speedster wide receiver, but it has not panned out for the Bengals. With John Ross leaving for free agency, Kadarius Toney can step in and make an immediate impact. Toney will replace Ross and give Cincinnati the option to utilize him in multiple sets.