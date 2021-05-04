Jacksonville Jaguars Draft picks 2021: Who did the Jaguars pick? Full list of selections 

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2021 NFL Draft with nine total draft picks, including four in the first two rounds.

First-year head coach Urban Meyer put together a successful draft. Here's how the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 NFL Draft turned out.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 NFL Draft Picks

#1 Round 1 Pick 1: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence is a prototypical franchise quarterback. He showed at Clemson that he can command an offense and that he's a natural leader. Lawrence has a tremendous pocket presence and has the smarts to tuck the football in and run when needed.

There aren't many holes in Trevor Lawrence's game. Urban Meyer has said he will not throw Lawrence at the sharks in Week 1.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could potentially start Gardner Minshew Week 1 and then go with Lawrence in Week 2 or 3.

#2 Round 1 Pick 25: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have former teammates with their second pick in the first round.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have great chemistry and showed that they could win at Clemson. Etienne could line up on the outside and run routes and between the tackles.

When the Clemson product gets into the open field, he has the breakaway speed to beat defenders. Dabo Swinney worked a lot on Etienne's route running in his final season. If there is one area that needs some work, it's his pass blocking, but that should get fixed with time.

#3 Round 2 Pick 33: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Tyson Campbell is a corner that the Jacksonville Jaguars could line up on the outside and depend on him to do his job.

Campbell plays the corner position with physicality and utilizes his athletic ability to his advantage. Jacksonville need to get Tyson Campbell to believe in himself and his abilities at all times.

Campbell has good man coverage skills, but there's room for improvement. All the knocks on Tyson Campbell can be fixed with repetitions.

His physical skills and athletic ability should outweigh his inexperience, and he could be a contributor for the Jaguars' defense.

#4 Round 2 Pick 45: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Walker Little may be the wildcard pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is where tape becomes an issue because there isn't much film to watch on Walker Little. The pick is understandable because Walker Little is coming from a great program, and his pass blocking technique is smooth.

Little has the quickness to meet the speedy defensive ends in the NFL. One area that Walker Little will need to improve, though, is his core strength. Jacksonville will need to improve that early before starting Little because he could struggle against the stronger defensive ends in the NFL.

#5 Round 3 Pick 65: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

The Jacksonville Jaguars are receiving a player who has the frame for an NFL safety. Andre Cisco has the ability to help the Jaguars in their run defender. He plays the safety position quickly and has the ball-hawking mentality for a safety.

The Jaguars will need to limit his man coverage and try to keep him away from being the last line of defense. Jacksonville will also need to work on Andre Cisco's patience to keep him in position to make plays. Cisco has the ability to be a starter in his first two seasons in Jacksonville, with the right development.

#6 Round 4 Pick 106: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Jay Tufele could be a huge boost to the interior of the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line.

Tufele plays with explosiveness that is unmatched and has the strength to disrupt offensive lines. His size and length may only be average, but his power makes up for his size.

Tufele has great speed for his size and plays with great range. His pass rushing techniques could be very useful for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Jay Tufele wants to be a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he will need to develop his pass rushing skills, though.

#7 Round 4 Pick 121: Jordan Smith, DE, UAB

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up in the fourth round to select Jordan Smith with the 121st overall pick. Jordan Smith had great production in the last two seasons at UAB. He possesses the ability to separate himself from blocks and has the hunters' mentality when pursuing ball carriers.

However, Jordan Smith has a huge red flag that Urban Meyer will need to keep under wraps if the player makes the roster. Smith was suspended by the Florida Gators in 2017 for credit card fraud. There is a good possibility Jordan Smith could turn out to be a wasted pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#8 Round 5 Pick 145: Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State

Luke Farrell was a reach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round. Farrell has good size and strength but needs to work on sticking with his blocks. The ceiling of Farrell is relatively low, and that's what makes him a reach.

One thing that could work for Luke Farrell is that he's young, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in desperate need of a tight end. If Luke Farrell wants to be on the final roster, he'll need to work on his blocking and accept the blocking tight end route instead of the pass catching tight end.

#9 Round 6 Pick 209: Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech

The Jacksonville Jaguars made their last selection by picking Jalen Camp. Camp has great speed and put together a great Pro Day. His work on the bench press drill was amazing for a wide receiver with 30 repetitions.

Jalen Camp's college career isn't going to turn heads. He played in a run-heavy offense at Georgia Tech.

Jacksonville Jaguars will need to work on his route running and will have to keep it simple at first. There is potential for Camp, but it could take time to develop him.