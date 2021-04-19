2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of improvements to their roster this off-season. They also have a new head coach, Urban Meyer. The Jaguars have ten picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks

Round 1: 1st pick, 25th pick

1st pick, 25th pick Round 2: 33rd pick, 45th pick

33rd pick, 45th pick Round 3: 65th pick

65th pick Round 4: 106th pick, 130th pick

106th pick, 130th pick Round 5: 145th pick, 170th pick

145th pick, 170th pick Round 6: None

None Round 7: 249th pick,

2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Quarterback, offensive tackle, wide receiver, safety, running back,

Secondary Positional Needs

Advertisement

Cornerback, tight end, interior defensive lineman, edge.

Ancillary Positional Needs

Wide receiver, interior offensive lineman.

Not required:

Linebacker

2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars full mock draft

First Round 1st overall pick: QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson vs Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence has been the talk of the 2021 NFL Draft since the beginning of the 2020 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could look at Lawrence as the leader of the team in the years to come. Their decision to select Lawrence should be an easy one, as the player may be their best pick since picking up Andrew Luck.

First Round 25th overall pick: WR Kadarius Toney - Florida

SEC Championship - Alabama vs Florida

Advertisement

Urban Meyer has had quite a career making players. One such player is Kadarius Toney, who could be a great slot option for the Jackson Jaguars.

While at the University of Florida, Toney played many positions and made plays at all of them. Most of his reps in the NFL could be from the slot wide receiver position, though.

Kadarius Toney: one in a million 💎 pic.twitter.com/3pfWCZFX2K — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 6, 2021

Second Round 33rd overall pick: OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins has started 35 out of a possible 37 games for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Jenkins has started at right guard, left tackle and right tackle in college, which could give the Jacksonville Jaguars various options. If they select Jenkins, the Jacksonville Jaguars will get their first offensive lineman drafted from Oklahoma State since Russell Okung.

Advertisement

Second Round 45th overall pick: Safety Jevon Holland - Oregon

Oregon Safety Jevon Holland

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be receiving a polished safety in Jevon Holland, as he plays the safety position well.

Holland has a great football IQ and tremendous ball skills for a safety. The Jacksonville Jaguars could have a lot of options by selecting Holland; one such option could be to place him in defense.

Third Round 65th overall pick: RB Michael Carter - North Carolina

Duke vs North Carolina

Michael Carter is one of two running backs from North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a strong running back in James Robinson, so Urban Meyer could look to build the running back position around Robinson. For that, Carter would a good fit.

Advertisement

The former Tar Heels running back was a member of the best running back combinations in college football last season. Carter can run in between tackles and catch the football exceptionally well, so he could be a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Carter has such great feet. Put him on my team. pic.twitter.com/5nXc1dJjk4 — J Moyer (@JMoyerFB) April 15, 2021

Fourth Round 106th overall pick: CB Israel Mukuamu - South Carolina

South Carolina CB Israel Mukuamu

Israel Mukuamu will be the second cornerback from South Carolina to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mukuamu could give the Jacksonville Jaguars options at the cornerback position. They could line him up against tight ends and big slot wide receivers.

Israel Mukuamu uses all of his 6' 3", 205 pounds to his advantage while playing the cornerback position.

Advertisement

Fourth Round 130th overall pick: IDL Marlon Tuipulotu - USC

USC IDL Marlon Tuipulotu

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to address their needs at the interior defensive lineman position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Marlon Tuipulotu has good but not great pass rushing skills. But if they sign him, the Jacksonville Jaguars would receive an interior defensive lineman who never shuts down his motor.

Tuipilotu's strength is in running defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to develop pass rushing moves if they want him to be more than a rotational defensive lineman.

Fifth Round 145th overall pick: IOL Tommy Kraemer - Notre Dame

Notre Dame IOL Tommy Kraemer

Tommy Kraemer was an imposing physical presence in the Notre Dame offensive line during the 2020 college season.

Advertisement

He played right guard at Notre Dame and has the potential to move over to the center position if needed. The Jacksonville Jaguars would need to develop him a little bit before starting him at guard, though.

Fifth Round 170th overall pick: TE Tre' McKitty - Georgia

Georgia TE Tre' McKitty

Tre' McKitty has had a successful career at Georgia and will look to carry that over into the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could receive a tight end who isn't afraid of getting dirty and run blocking if they select McKitty.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could use a tight end like McKitty in both their run and pass offense. He has great hands, and with time, he could turn into a top tight end.

Seventh Round 249th overall pick: Edge Rusher Jaquan Bailey - Iowa State

Iowa State Edge Rusher Jaquan Bailey

Advertisement

Jaquan Bailey is an interesting prospect, as he has the ability to play both with his hand on the ground and while standing up.

He has natural strength in the line of scrimmage. He also has experience in dropping back into coverage but could need some work in that regard.

The Jacksonville Jaguars might need to develop Bailey before getting any contributions from him.