2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of improvements to their roster this off-season. They also have a new head coach, Urban Meyer. The Jaguars have ten picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks
- Round 1: 1st pick, 25th pick
- Round 2: 33rd pick, 45th pick
- Round 3: 65th pick
- Round 4: 106th pick, 130th pick
- Round 5: 145th pick, 170th pick
- Round 6: None
- Round 7: 249th pick,
2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Team Needs
Primary Positional Needs
- Quarterback, offensive tackle, wide receiver, safety, running back,
Secondary Positional Needs
- Cornerback, tight end, interior defensive lineman, edge.
Ancillary Positional Needs
- Wide receiver, interior offensive lineman.
Not required:
- Linebacker
2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars full mock draft
First Round 1st overall pick: QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
Trevor Lawrence has been the talk of the 2021 NFL Draft since the beginning of the 2020 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could look at Lawrence as the leader of the team in the years to come. Their decision to select Lawrence should be an easy one, as the player may be their best pick since picking up Andrew Luck.
First Round 25th overall pick: WR Kadarius Toney - Florida
Urban Meyer has had quite a career making players. One such player is Kadarius Toney, who could be a great slot option for the Jackson Jaguars.
While at the University of Florida, Toney played many positions and made plays at all of them. Most of his reps in the NFL could be from the slot wide receiver position, though.
Second Round 33rd overall pick: OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State
Teven Jenkins has started 35 out of a possible 37 games for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Jenkins has started at right guard, left tackle and right tackle in college, which could give the Jacksonville Jaguars various options. If they select Jenkins, the Jacksonville Jaguars will get their first offensive lineman drafted from Oklahoma State since Russell Okung.
Second Round 45th overall pick: Safety Jevon Holland - Oregon
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be receiving a polished safety in Jevon Holland, as he plays the safety position well.
Holland has a great football IQ and tremendous ball skills for a safety. The Jacksonville Jaguars could have a lot of options by selecting Holland; one such option could be to place him in defense.
Third Round 65th overall pick: RB Michael Carter - North Carolina
Michael Carter is one of two running backs from North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a strong running back in James Robinson, so Urban Meyer could look to build the running back position around Robinson. For that, Carter would a good fit.
The former Tar Heels running back was a member of the best running back combinations in college football last season. Carter can run in between tackles and catch the football exceptionally well, so he could be a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fourth Round 106th overall pick: CB Israel Mukuamu - South Carolina
Israel Mukuamu will be the second cornerback from South Carolina to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Mukuamu could give the Jacksonville Jaguars options at the cornerback position. They could line him up against tight ends and big slot wide receivers.
Israel Mukuamu uses all of his 6' 3", 205 pounds to his advantage while playing the cornerback position.
Fourth Round 130th overall pick: IDL Marlon Tuipulotu - USC
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to address their needs at the interior defensive lineman position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Marlon Tuipulotu has good but not great pass rushing skills. But if they sign him, the Jacksonville Jaguars would receive an interior defensive lineman who never shuts down his motor.
Tuipilotu's strength is in running defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to develop pass rushing moves if they want him to be more than a rotational defensive lineman.
Fifth Round 145th overall pick: IOL Tommy Kraemer - Notre Dame
Tommy Kraemer was an imposing physical presence in the Notre Dame offensive line during the 2020 college season.
He played right guard at Notre Dame and has the potential to move over to the center position if needed. The Jacksonville Jaguars would need to develop him a little bit before starting him at guard, though.
Fifth Round 170th overall pick: TE Tre' McKitty - Georgia
Tre' McKitty has had a successful career at Georgia and will look to carry that over into the NFL.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could receive a tight end who isn't afraid of getting dirty and run blocking if they select McKitty.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could use a tight end like McKitty in both their run and pass offense. He has great hands, and with time, he could turn into a top tight end.
Seventh Round 249th overall pick: Edge Rusher Jaquan Bailey - Iowa State
Jaquan Bailey is an interesting prospect, as he has the ability to play both with his hand on the ground and while standing up.
He has natural strength in the line of scrimmage. He also has experience in dropping back into coverage but could need some work in that regard.
The Jacksonville Jaguars might need to develop Bailey before getting any contributions from him.