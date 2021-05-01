2021 NFL Draft: Record-breaking 8 quarterbacks selected in first three rounds

The 8 quarterbacks selected during the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft have yet to play in the NFL but have already made history.

Eight of them represented the most quarterbacks selected in the first three rounds of NFL Draft history, according to NFL Research.

Texas' Sam Ehlinger, Wake Forest's Jamie Newman, Notre Dame's Ian Brook and Arkansas' Feleipe Franks are still available at the position, making it likely that this year's quarterback class will grow in the fourth through seventh rounds.

QBs selected in first three rounds of NFL Draft 2021

Trevor Lawrence, first overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the first quarterback off the board.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Lawrence will get a chance to start immediately for the Jaguars after completing 231 of 334 passes for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2020, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He also added 68 rushing attempts for 203 yards and eight touchdowns.

Zach Wilson, second overall, New York Jets

At the highly-anticipated NFL Draft, the New York Jets followed the Jaguars by selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.

Like Lawrence, Wilson will likely slide right into a starting role. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound quarterback completed 247 of 336 passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2020.

Wilson also had 70 rushes for 254 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Trey Lance, third overall, San Francisco 49ers

The third straight quarterback selected to start the 2021 NFL Draft, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, went to the San Francisco 49ers.

The dual-threat quarterback joins veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Lance, 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns without an interception in 2019. He was one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the draft, adding 169 carries for 1,100 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Justin Fields, 11th overall, Chicago Bears

After seven consecutive picks without a quarterback being drafted, the Chicago Bears traded up to get Ohio State's Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick at the NFL Draft.

Another dual-threat quarterback like Lance, Fields joins the recently acquired Andy Dalton at the position on the Bears roster.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Fields completed 158 of 225 passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2020. He added 81 rushes for 383 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Mac Jones, 15th overall, New England Patriots

Alabama's Mac Jones, the fifth quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, went to the New England Patriots with the 15th overall selection.

Unlike Lance and Fields, Jones is a true pocket passer with an exceptionally accurate arm and joins Cam Newton on the quarterback depth chart for the Patriots.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Jones completed 311 of 402 passes for a 77.4 completion percentage in 2020 for Alabama. He had 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Kyle Trask, 64th overall, Tampa Bay Bucanneers

After 48 non-quarterbacks were selected between picks 16 and 63, Florida's Kyle Trask went to the Tampa Bay Bucanneers for the 64th overall pick at the NFL Draft.

Trask will slide in as a back-up and potential future successor to Tom Brady.

The 6-foot-5, 236-pound Trask completed 301 of 437 passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.

Kellen Mond, 66th overall, Minnesota Vikings

Like the Tampa Bay Bucanneers, the Minnesota Vikings got their backup quarterback early in the third round, selecting Texas A&M's Kellen Mond with the 66th overall pick.

Mond completed 188 of 297 passes for 2,282 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2020.

Davis Mills, 67th overall, Houston Texans

Davis Mills became the second straight quarterback off the board and third in four picks, going to the Houston Texans with the 67th overall pick.

Mills completed 129 of 195 passes for 1,508 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games in 2020.