NFL Draft 2021: What is the outlook for Caleb Farley?

Caleb Farley is the top cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports, and there is a lot for prospective teams to like about the 6-foot-2, 207-pound DB.

He has a decent size for a defensive back, and he proved during his college football career that he is able to translate it to the field. During his redshirt-sophomore season in 2019, Farley was named first-team All-ACC after recording four interceptions and 20 tackles.

Farley opted out of the recent college football season, choosing to focus on his NFL career instead of playing in a COVID-19 plagued landscape. He was the first big-name college player to opt out. But Farley's 2019 performance gave enough reason for teams to select him in the NFL Draft.

There are plenty of teams that could use cornerback help at the moment. The San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints are just some of the NFL teams that need better defensive back depth and may take a look at Farley.

NFL Draft 2021: Farley's athleticism, knowledge are pros

Many teams lack depth in defense

Perhaps the biggest thing Farley has going for him is his athleticism.

He was a quarterback in high school, throwing for 1,776 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushing for 2,574 yards and a whopping 37 touchdowns during his senior season.

Farley committed to Virginia Tech as a wide receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The fact that he has spent time at both quarterback and wide receiver shows how versatile he is athletically, able to switch between positions and still make an impact.

It also shows that he understands offense; having played two offensive positions, including as the signal-caller. Farley surely has an advantage in reading offenses and making defensive plays accordingly, which would explain his strong play in college.

Farley's athleticism could prove deadly in the return game for NFL teams, too. As a former offensive player, he should be able to field kicks, or even play as a non-returner special teamer, if need be, which would absolutely help his draft stock.

Farley didn't participate in the Hokies' Pro Day due to a back procedure, but the former coach said he clocked in at 4.28 during a recent 40-yard dash, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A smart, athletic cornerback who can defend well and also help out on special teams? That's almost too good to be true, but it's what Farley brings as the top DB in this year's NFL Draft.