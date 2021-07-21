Tennessee Titans Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The Tennessee Titans have their sights firmly set on a Super Bowl appearance this season.

The team made one of the biggest moves this offseason when they traded for Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones. It’s a clear sign that Titans management believes this team has championship potential in 2021/22.

Titans fans expect big things from an offense that now features Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. As the Titans training camp approaches, the franchise is predicted to be one of the biggest threats in the AFC this year.

Tennessee Titans news roundup

Even if you keep the Julio Jones trade aside, the Titans front office has had a busy offseason.

They restructured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to fit their new receiver under the salary cap. High-profile free agent cornerback Janoris Jenkins, linebacker Bud Dupree and wide receiver Josh Reynolds joined the team this offseason.

The Titans did lose receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith, but the addition of Julio Jones superseeds any offensive losses the team has suffered.

Tennessee drafted cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, two players who should see game time this season.

It’s an exciting time in Nashville with a roster full of game changers.

Training camp position battles and players to watch

Titans fans will be keen to see how new addition Julio Jones looks during training camp. The veteran wide receiver will be looking to establish some chemistry with Ryan Tannehill before preseason kicks off in August.

While the star wideout will be a fan favorite, there are plenty of other training camp battles to keep an eye on in Tennessee.

Right tackle is a position up for grabs this preseason. Rookie tackle Dillon Radunz will compete against veterans Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm during training camp. Titans insiders believe the competition is too close to call.

Another starting role available is tight end after last year’s starter Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots. It will be a battle between Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser.

While the two are likely to share snaps during the season, there’s still bragging rights to claim for being named the starter. There will also be competition for the other backup tight end role, with Briley Moore, Miller Forristall and Jared Pinkney all fighting for the roster spot.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha